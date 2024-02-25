Kiwanis clubs of Huntsville and Decatur host annual Pancake Day

NORTH, Ala. (WHNT) —The griddles were out and the hot cakes were sizzling Saturday for “Kiwanis Pancake Day’ across the Tennessee Valley.

Both the Huntsville and Decatur clubs have been hosting this event now for several years.

Kiwanis clubs have been in North Alabama now for over a century. One of their many missions is to empower their respective communities bringing improvements to the world by making a difference in the lives of children, which is what Pancake Day is all about.

Decatur celebrated its 58th Annual Pancake Day Saturday morning. Hundreds gather for the yearly outing where community members volunteer to make it all come together.

For people who live in the River City like Zach Lee, the hotcakes and sausage are one thing, but knowing where the money is going is what it is all about.

“It’s pancakes and sausage, it’s a simple thing, it’s cheap to make and everyone knows it’s going to a good cause, this is pure community profit,” Lee told News 19.

The pancakes meals have raised hundreds of dollars over the years, funding that’s provided financial support for children-based organizations.

Those who are helping Decatur’s Kiwanis Club lead the charge say seeing the community unify for the fundraiser each year is a humbling experience.

“It is awesome seeing the turnout of all the people coming through,” said Kiwanis Club of Decatur’s Darrell Wates.

“Seeing what each of these people represent with what we’re able to do with the funds is really what it comes down to because we were able to raise so much to give out to the community,” said Wates.

People in Huntsville also had a special breakfast. The Kiwanis Club of Huntsville hosted its 46th annual Pancake Day.

Similar to Decatur’s, profits from the hotcakes and sausages sold are also headed to a number of organizations focusing on young people throughout the community.

Children from across the Tennessee Valley volunteered to help the club Saturday, the same kids who will benefit from the profits raised.

“I think it’s wonderful seeing all the kids come out and help us to raise money to in turn give back to the students and the children in the community,” said Susan McDougal with the Kiwanis Club of Huntsville.

If you weren’t able to make it to Pancake Day, a link to donate to the club can be found here.

