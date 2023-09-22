Kiwanis Hogs and Hulas event set for Saturday

Sep. 21—The 14th annual Hogs and Hulas fundraising event at Sycamore Ranch in Yuba County is set to take place on Saturday night, organizers said.

Put on by the Kiwanis Club of Marysville, the event will take place from 5- 11 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. Music by Power Play will last throughout the evening.

According to organizers, the money raised will go toward programs in coordination with the Kiwanis Club of Marysville that mostly benefit the youth in the community.

"Each year the Kiwanis Club of Marysville gives on average $40,000 to the youth of our community," Brynda Stranix, event chair, said. "A few examples of the sponsored programs are the annual Jim Watson Fishing Derby, serving 1,000 children in the Yuba-Sutter region, and the Bringing Up Grades Program, serving 6-8th grade children, challenging them to bring up their grades."

Tickets for Hogs and Hulas are $60 per person. For tickets or sponsorship opportunities, contact Stranix at 530-713-3375.