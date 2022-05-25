Kiwanis learn of pre-trial services program

May 25—LIMA — With a lengthy employment history as a corrections officer, including a number of years as a member of the Lima Police Department, Shannon Pugh had occasion on an almost daily basis to rub shoulders with inmates who were down on their luck.

One of those — a woman named Kathleen — had such an impact on Pugh that it conceivably bettered the opportunities for persons awaiting trial locally after running afoul of the law.

Pugh is currently the manager of pre-trial services for Lima Municipal Court, a position created in 2020 at the urging of a task force created by the Ohio Supreme Court using a combination of funds from the City of Lima's general fund, grants from the Allen County Mental Health and Recovery Board and costs borne by the inmates themselves.

The program is aimed at helping judges better learn the circumstances behind each defendant's incarceration and pointing them in a direction that gives them the best opportunity to succeed.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Lima heard got an overview of the program first-hand on Tuesday from Pugh and her boss, Lima Municipal Court Judge Tammie Hursh.

Pugh told the Kiwanians that she met Kathleen while the woman was in the county jail. "She said she wanted to talk; that she was at the lowest point in her life. She said 'I can't live like this anymore.' She wanted help," Pugh said.

Pugh relayed Kathleen's story to Hursh, who made sure the woman got treatment for drug and alcohol addiction while awaiting the resolution of her case.

"Kathleen called me once a week during treatment as part of her accountability. As she progressed she called me once a month. She relapsed a couple of times, but she got back on track. And when she graduated from her treatment program she wanted me there," said Pugh. "She paved the way for me to take this job. This position is probably where I was meant to be.

"I feel we're making a difference. We can't make everybody change, but we can encourage them to change."

Story continues

Imagine what it's like

Hursh asked the Kiwanis Club members to imagine what it's like to be arrested.

"You're taken to jail and booked in. You can't go to work. You can't take care of your kids or your elderly parents. Everything stops," the judge said.

Under the provisions outlined in the state and U.S. constitutions, defendants are presumed innocent until proven otherwise. Sitting in jail awaiting a trial or a disposition of their case is seldom in anyone's best interest, Hursh said.

"Our court is kind of like a triage center ... the emergency room of the criminal justice system. We see people first and quickly (following their arrest) and we need to make decisions that are in the best interest of the defendant and the community."

The pre-trial services program is designed to keep people out of jail if circumstances are in their favor. Through the use of various assessment tools, people awaiting trial are often connected with treatment services that best match their individual circumstances. Making judges aware of past criminal histories allows the jurists to come up with an appropriate level of bond that allows some inmates to leave the jail.

"The quicker we get someone connected to those services the more likely they are to continue to seek out and utilize the services," Hursh said. "Being arrested can get your attention."

Pugh said that since the program's inception, 65% of participants have remained in compliance after being released from jail as their case proceeds through the criminal justice system.