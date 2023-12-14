Kiwanis give local children a super Christmas party

Dec. 14—Benjamin, a student from Landis Elementary, was certain his present was a Nintendo Switch.

Jasmin, a Columbia Elementary School student, was hoping for a snow cone machine.

Alayna, another Columbia student, hugged a gift almost as large as she was. She didn't have any idea what her present was, but she considered it might be a Squishmallow doll.

The Kiwanis Club held its annual Christmas party Wednesday afternoon for local Logansport Community School Corporation students at the McHale Complex at Riverside Park. Students were treated to free carousel rides, Bruno's Pizza for lunch, caroling with Santa and gifts.

"We hope it will brighten (the children's) holidays," said Kiwanis president Chuck Newton. "It's just a fun day for them."

Newton said there were over 70 students from LCSC elementary schools at the celebration. He said the Kiwanis have been doing a Christmas party since 1934 and estimated the club had helped up to 10,000 children over the decades.

Members of the Logansport High School Key Club attended the party dressed as popular Marvel and DC heroes. They rode the carousel with the students and handed out gifts at the end of the event.

"I love kids anyway but it's so nice to see their faces light up," Newton said. "These superheroes mean a lot to them. I remember last year, one of the kids told a (Key Club member) 'you are my favorite superhero.'"

Julien Gaumer, a freshmen English teacher at Logansport and Key Club sponsor, explained the responsibility of being a superhero to the high school students.

"Last year, I remember a kid came up to one of the students and saying 'I know you aren't the real superhero but will you tell the real one I said hello?'," she told the Key Club members.

The Logansport High School Key Club is the oldest Key Club in Indiana and the largest club in the state. It started with eight members. In its third year, it now has 74 members.

"It's for leadership, it's community service, it's character driven," said Gaumer.

Aryan Patel, a senior, was one of the high school students present, dressed as the Black Panther.

"It's great to see the kids have a smile," he said.

Patel said the Key Club was his favorite club to participate in at Logansport High School. He's been a member for the past two years.

"It provides an opportunity to make other people happy," he said.

After the children ate lunch, the students sat and played games with the kids and joined them in singing Christmas carols.

Deagan Kitchel, a junior dressed as Batman, competed with a child in heated tic-tac-toe battles.

"It feels really good to let him win a few times," Kitchel said. "Just seeing the smile on his face, there is nothing like that."

Kitchel said it meant a lot to participate in the Christmas party, saying he understood not all children get gifts on Christmas.

He said the most important thing he learned while a member of Key Club was to branch out and be active in the community.

Emilia Rozzi, a junior, said it was nice to help out with the children. Rozzi was also a three-year member of Key Club and said she liked to give back to the community.

"It felt really great seeing all the kids have fun and their smiles were really big when they received their presents," said Lydia Goad, a senior. "The Kiwanis, it's just a really great experience and I encourage other people to do it because being able to help the younger kids have a great time for Christmas, sometimes this is the only Christmas they get. We just want to make it special for them."

While the children each received a gift that was picked out specially for them by a Kiwanis member, they took their presents home to open on Christmas.

As they filed back onto their buses, Aiden Snoeberger, a junior dressed as The Flash, prepared to race the buses up the drive.

It's an annual Key Club tradition for the student dressed as The Flash.

Snoeberger explained that he was the last to pick out a costume and The Flash was the only one left. While a great mind when it comes to theater tech, Snoeberger apparently doesn't share the speed force with the fastest man alive.

Even though he stumbled along way, The Flash kept running as a busload of happy children waved goodbye.

Those interested in learning more about the Kiwanis may call Newton at 765-532-5717 or email logankiwanis@gmail.com.