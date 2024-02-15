Kiwanis Park playground being renovated thanks to service club's donation, community work

R&R Construction’s Steve Carafa, left, and Travis Smith get the support posts positioned and set in the ground for the playground equipment to be attached to at Kiwanis Park in Bremerton on Wednesday. Community members are invited to join an effort to assemble the new playground equipment at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17.

It’s on a weekend, but Bremerton neighbors have a chance to put in some work at the Kiwanis Park playground this Saturday.

The playground section of the four-acre park on Fifth Street, just west of Our Lady Star of the Sea church, has been lined with construction fencing and closed since January 22. Kiwanis Park’s playground is scheduled to reopen on February 29 with a new and accessible playground for children of all abilities, after community members get their hands dirty during a "build day" to make the renovation a reality.

In 2021 the Kiwanis Club of Bremerton donated $130,000 to the City of Bremerton to design and improve the playground’s features, on the occasion of the club’s 100-year anniversary. The club had been thinking of throwing a celebratory gala to commemorate a century of service, but decided instead to channel the funds towards their signature park, said then-club president Liz Gross.

The Kiwanis Club’s contribution will be coupled with a $160,000 Washington State Department of Commerce community capital projects allocation, a $10,000 park foundation grant and whatever donations can be garnered from the city or supplemented by the Parks and Recreation budget, said director Jeff Elevado. The project will cost a total of $320,000.

The previous iteration of Kiwanis Park’s playground, built just a decade ago, “was great, but it wasn't accessible for every type of child we have,” Gross said. “The Star of the Sea School uses the playground too, and they love their park. Every fourth Saturday of every month there’s a clean up and all the neighbors come out and help. And that's why it's special, because people do use it. And it is part of the neighborhood.”

On top of its accessibility shortcomings, the wooden structure of the playground deck was having some failures, Elevado said. That’s when the Kiwanis Club approached the city with a plan.

Gross and the Kiwanis Club had been watching the improvement of Evergreen Park in 2014, when a nonprofit group called Bremerton Beyond Accessible Play advocated for a more accessible park with play structures reachable by wheelchair, accessible paths and swings with strengthened body support.

“We thought, ‘You know, that's what we need to do,’ because if we're going to do this (because the Parks and Recreation said it was needing to come down, let's do it right,” Gross said.

The Kiwanis Park playground will feature transfer points onto the structure and ground level activities to improve accessibility, with new designs, and an artificial turf-like surface for easier mobility than the previous wood chip bedding.

Metal poles that act like the skeleton for the new playground have been set in the ground in preparation for the playground pieces.

On February 17 at 9 a.m., community members can help assemble the playground “just like putting a big Lego set together,” Elevado said. Attendees are encouraged to bring gloves, but tools will be provided on site.

“It's been moving along for three years, but here we are,” said Gross who will be attending the build day with her fellow Kiwanis members. “I can hardly believe we finally got here. I’m just excited.”

The Kiwanis Club hopes to throw a block party to usher in the new playground as well, Gross said. They’re looking for a sunny day to plan the event.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Kiwanis Park playground improvements for accessibility funded by club