Kiwi Dollar Set to Outperform the Aussie After RBA’s Rate Pivot

David Finnerty
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The New Zealand dollar is poised to extend a rally against its Australian counterpart as their central banks plot alternative strategies in the fight against inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While Australia’s central bank surprised last week with a 25 basis-point rate hike, New Zealand raised its benchmark by 50 basis points for a fifth meeting.

For traders who have gone long on the Aussie against the kiwi this year -- a strategy that yielded a gain of as much as 8.3% -- the time to pivot may be now, analysts said. A widening rate differential and technical factors such as slow stochastics suggest the trade will reverse in the last quarter of the year.

Selling the Aussie against its counterpart “is the clear trade as it still looks very elevated to the rate spreads, as it has done for some time,” said Patrick Bennet, FX strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Hong Kong. The rate spread divergence suggests 1.10 as the first target, he said. The currency pair closed Friday at 1.1371.

The Reserve Bank of Australia may find more evidence to support its strategy if consumer inflation expectations data on Thursday confirm a downward trend. The change in the RBA’s stance is creating an “inevitable headwind” for the Australian dollar, according to National Australia Bank Ltd.

Technical factors also favor the Australian dollar weakening against the kiwi. The pair formed a bearish pattern, similar to shooting star, on Sept. 28 and momentum has turned bearish, according to the slow stochastics, as the currency pair retreats from overbought territory.

Still, some argue the bearish momentum isn’t durable.

Tim Baker, head of macro research at Deutsche Bank AG in Sydney, doesn’t see it lasting long before New Zealand’s current-account imbalances pull down the kiwi against its counterpart. He also said the nation’s central bank is ignoring worrying growth signals and hiking the country into a recession, which would be negative for the domestic currency.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

  • Monday, Oct. 10: Indonesia consumer confidence

  • Tuesday, Oct. 11: Australia household spending, consumer and business confidence, Philippine trade balance, New Zealand retail card spending, Japan BoP current account balance

  • Wednesday, Oct. 12: Bank of Korea rate decision, RBA’s Ellis speaks, New Zealand house sales, Japan core machine orders, Malaysia industrial production, India industrial production

  • Thursday, Oct. 13: Australia consumer inflation expectations, Japan PPI

  • Friday, Oct. 14: Singapore MAS monetary policy statement, Singapore 3Q advance GDP estimates, New Zealand manufacturing PMI, China PPI, CPI and trade balance

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines May Ask Banks for More Documents to Support FX Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank may require banks to provide more documents to support foreign-exchange transactions and to increase reporting frequency amid the local currency’s excessive volatility.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting Force“The central b

  • Hackers Target SingTel’s Dialog Unit After Huge Optus Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- A second Australian business owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. suffered a cyberattack, compounding the data-security crisis at the company following the huge data breach at mobile-phone operator Optus.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting Force

  • Scottish leader: Independence vote key, whatever court says

    The leader of the Scottish government said Sunday that she will push on with her campaign to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom, even if she loses a Supreme Court case seeking authorization to call a new independence referendum. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum in October 2023, but the Conservative U.K. government in London has said no. Britain’s top court is due to hear arguments starting Tuesday on whether Scotland’s semi-autonomous administration can organize an independence vote without the London government’s consent.

  • Confucius Institutes in universities ‘part of Party’s propaganda system’, think tank finds

    Only four of the 30 Confucius Institutes set up within British universities by the Chinese Government are solely providing “cultural and language” education, according to a report.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Tries to Shield Employees from the Storm

    This is the mission that Ulrich Körner set for himself at a time when Credit Suisse, founded in 1856, is going through one of the most difficult and painful periods in its history. Körner, who took over as CEO last August, wants to give the impression that all is well, that the boat is sailing smoothly, despite the fact that the waters are threatening. In his last memo sent to employees on Oct. 7, the chief executive officer tries to portray the image of a calm captain, a captain who is in control of his boat.

  • Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Protests ignited by the death of a young woman in police custody continued across Iran on Sunday in defiance of a crackdown by the authorities, as a human rights group said at least 185 people, including children, had been killed in demonstrations. Anti-government protests that began on Sept. 17 at the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in her Kurdish town of Saqez, have turned into the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022

    U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or...

  • The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years

    After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco

  • 'Miracle' toddler survived Thailand massacre asleep under blanket

    STORY: Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy," is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday (October 6) when the killer burst into the nursery and began murdering 22 children, Ammy was fast asleep with the blanket covering her face, her parents said.She was the only child in the nursery to have escaped unscathed after former police officer Panya Khamrap killed more than 30 people, mostly children in the nursery, in a rampage through the town of Uthai Sawan.Ammy's parents said she seems to have no memory of the tragedy. Someone found her stirring in a far corner of a classroom, after the killer had left, and carried her out with her head covered by the blanket so she did not see the bodies of her classmates.On Sunday, the family's wooden home was bustling with relatives and neighbors sharing plates of fish, papaya salad, and reflections on the tragedy. The family sat in a circle as a religious leader read from a Sanskrit prayer book, conducting a Buddhist ceremony for children who endure bad experiences.

  • Passive investing in volatile markets: Experts weigh in

    Investors often hear that despite market crashes, stocks tend to go up over time. But tell that to investors watching their portfolios decline, especially if they invest passively in index funds. Those are groups of stocks which track indices like S&P; 500 (^GSPC), Nasdaq (^IXIC), or the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI).

  • This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come

    This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!

  • The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

    A bear market can be brutal for investors. The more than 20% decline in stock prices has many investment portfolios well off their recent peak. With the bear market taking stock prices down sharply, dividend yields are soaring.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 31 Dividend Aristocrats

    Buffett has positions in more Dividend Aristocrats than Berkshire Hathaway's regulatory filings reveal.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 8 More Stocks Could See a Bounce Soon. Here’s Why.

    Tax-loss harvesting has risen in popularity. BofA says the strategy could give a boost to underperforming stocks from November to January.

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • 4 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years

    These companies have the fuel to continue piping income into their investors' pockets in the coming years.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    To achieve that, investors should focus on companies that can potentially grow their annual revenues tenfold -- or at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 26% -- from 2022 to 2032. Rivian is a producer of electric pickups, SUVs, and delivery vans for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon and Ford are its two biggest backers, and it recently partnered with Mercedes-Benz to co-develop electric vans via a new joint venture.

  • Did Warren Buffett Go Bargain Hunting During the Recent Market Meltdown?

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett's famous advice for investors is to be "fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." Buffett has seemingly walked the walk as well, with his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) having purchased more than $57 billion of equities through the first six months of the year. In a little more than a month, Berkshire will submit its 13F regulatory filing for the public to see what stocks the company bought and sold in the third quarter of the year, which includes the months of July, August, and September.