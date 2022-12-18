Kiwi Rally Set to Fade as Tests Mount for Aggressive RBNZ Policy

David Finnerty
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The rally in New Zealand’s dollar may fade if a surge in migration and growing concerns over a global recession force the nation’s central bank to rethink its aggressive rate-hike plan.

The kiwi has climbed as much as 18% from its October low, buoyed by the easing of Covid curbs in China, the nation’s largest export market, and optimism that US rates are nearing their peak. While the Reserve Bank has said its key rate will need to rise to 5.5% next year, from 4.25%, to rein in inflation, some analysts see that as too aggressive because a migration-led surge in labor supply will ease inflation risk.

“Migrant arrivals will help to alleviate labour shortages next year and take some of the heat out of the labour market and wage growth,” said Jeremy Couchman, senior economist at Kiwibank Ltd. in Wellington, New Zealand. “Overall, fast rising net migration may add to the risk of over-tightening by the RBNZ if it pushes unemployment higher than expected.”

The RBNZ is unlikely to deliver on the 125 basis points of rate hikes it has projected for 2023 because labor shortages will probably shrink at a much faster pace than it expects, according to Bloomberg Economics. They instead see it delivering a final 50 basis-point hike in February 2023 before entering a holding pattern, which should put pressure on the kiwi dollar as investors unwind their more hawkish expectations.

While investors will look to consumer and business-confidence data due this week to gauge the current health of New Zealand’s economy, the currency looks set to face additional headwinds in 2023 amid growing fears of a domestic and global recession.

“As the world plunges into recession, and commodity prices decline, we will most likely see the kiwi currency spiraling lower in a downdraft,” economists led by Jarrod Kerr at Kiwibank wrote in a Dec. 13 research note.

Even China’s reopening may end up becoming a kiwi headwind. Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency strategist Carol Kong said a slower-than-expected economic recovery in China will weigh on the currency given it’s highly exposed to China’s economic performance. CBA sees the New Zealand dollar ending next year at 0.58 against the greenback.

On a technical basis, while the kiwi remains in a bull-trend channel versus the US dollar further gains may be limited because the currency is now in overbought territory, according to slow stochastics, a momentum indicator. Technical resistance layered between 0.6576, its June 3 high, may also cap further upside.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

  • Monday, Dec. 19: New Zealand performance services index and 4Q consumer confidence, Philippines BoP overall, Malaysia trade balance

  • Tuesday, Dec. 20: BOJ policy decision, RBA minutes, New Zealand trade balance, China 1- and 5-year loan prime rate, Taiwan export orders

  • Wednesday, Dec. 21: New Zealand Dec. business and consumer confidence, South Korea 20 day trade balance

  • Thursday, Dec. 22: Bank Indonesia rate decision, South Korea PPI, Thailand customs trade balance

  • Friday, Dec. 23: Japan CPI, Taiwan industrial production, Singapore CPI and industrial production, Malaysia CPI

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

