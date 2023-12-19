KK Music BCHS

TechCrunch

In the past two years, Breakr has onboarded over 30,000 influencers and managed more than $3.5 million in creator transactions. Now, to fuel its growth, Breakr has secured an additional $1.9 million at a valuation of $20 million. Breakr has raised $8.7 million to date from an impressive list of investors that include Marc Benioff, a16z/TxO, ex-CEO of Tik Tok Kevin Mayer, RGA Ventures, Charles Hudson (Precursor Ventures), Complex founder Rich Antoniello, Lo Toney (Plexo Capital), Ant Selah (WdrCo) and Quiet Capital.