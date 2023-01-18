KKB Engineering Berhad's (KLSE:KKB) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider KKB Engineering Berhad (KLSE:KKB) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 43.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

KKB Engineering Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is KKB Engineering Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like KKB Engineering Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 50% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 76% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twin analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 180% over the next year. With the market only predicted to deliver 8.6%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why KKB Engineering Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of KKB Engineering Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware KKB Engineering Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored.

