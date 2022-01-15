KKK Flyers A MLK Day ‘Tradition’ In One Virginia County

In this 1986 file photo, members of the Ku Klux Klan march as they demonstrate against the first national observance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

It's Saturday, Jan. 15. Senators are putting pressure on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to end a longstanding rule that requires abstinence from gay or bisexual men before they give blood. In addition, here are the other stories we're following today:

About 15,000 U.S. bridges will see repairs under a new federal program.

Families are struggling as the advance child tax credit payments come to an end.

Earth recorded its sixth warmest year on record in 2021.

People living in the nation's capital were treated to a rare sight this week.

Just days ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the sheriff’s office in a northern Virginia county is receiving resident reports of Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers showing up on their property leading up to the anniversary of the civil rights icon’s death.

For several years in a row, residents of Loudoun County, Virginia, have complained about these types of KKK flyers showing up outside their homes around the holiday honoring King’s life.

The flyers referencing KKK propaganda were found in plastic bags filled with birdseed.

The sheriff's office did not disclose the exact contents of the flyers, but they were attributed to "individuals claiming to be Loyal White Knights Ku Klux Klan." »Racist MLK Weekend Tradition: KKK Flyers Distributed To Homes In Loudoun, via Leesburg, Virginia, Patch

Crumbling Bridges Eyed For Repair

About 15,000 bridges in poor condition are targeted for repair and improvement under a five-year, $27 billion program announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The funds earmarked by the Transportation Department cover only about a third of the 45,000 bridges nationwide identified as in poor condition in the $1 trillion infrastructure plan President Joe Biden signed into law in November. It authorized nearly $40 billion for repairs and upgrades. »15,000 Of Nation's 45,000 Crumbling Bridges Finally Getting Fixed, via Across America Patch

Goodbye ‘Godsend’

For the first time in half a year, families on Friday went without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit — a program that was intended to be part of President Joe Biden's legacy but has emerged instead as a flashpoint over who is worthy of government support.



The monthly tax credits were part of Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package — and the president had proposed extending them for another full year as part of a separate measure focused on economic and social programs. »Goodbye 'Godsend': Expiration Of Child Tax Credits Hits Home, via Across America

Amid Blood Crisis, A Call For Change

The Food and Drug Administration is under mounting pressure amid a historic blood shortage to end a longstanding rule that requires abstinence from gay or bisexual men before they give blood. Twenty-two U.S. senators wrote a letter to the FDA, the regulatory agency responsible for oversight of the nation's blood supply, and the Department of Health and Human Services asking them to replace what they said is a "discriminatory" rule. »Gay, Bisexual Men Should Be Allowed To Give Blood Now: Senators, via Across America Patch

The Week In Photos

People living in the nation's capital were treated to a rare sight — a snowy owl perched on statues and monuments far from its breeding grounds in Canada. Also this week, 17 people were killed in a Bronx apartment fire, colleagues of the late Sen. Harry Reid paid their respects as his body lay in state at the Capitol, the Georgia Bulldogs won the national college football championship, and President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned for voting rights. »Week In Photos: Bronx Fire; Snowy Owl In D.C.; Sen. Harry Reid, via Across America Patch

A group of students from a California high school walked out of the classroom this week to protest what they call "lenient COVID-19 protocols" amid a rising number of positive cases among students and staff. »LA County Students Walk Out To Protest 'Lenient' COVID-19 Protocols, via Redondo Beach, California, Patch

A pair of teenagers suspected of stealing someone's car made it a lot easier for police officers to learn about the crime: The teens called authorities to notify them that their stolen car broke down along an Illinois highway. »Car Thieves Call Joliet Police After Vehicle Breaks Down: Cops, via Joliet, Illinois, Patch

The man charged in the death of six people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 21 was bound over for trial Friday in a preliminary hearing. »Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Bound Over For Trial, via Waukesha Patch

This Day In History

In 2009, US Airways flight 1549, piloted by Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III, landed in the Hudson River after the plane flew into a flock of Canada geese shortly after takeoff, resulting in severe damage to the plane's engines. There were no fatalities.

