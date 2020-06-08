KKK leader drove vehicle into crowd of peaceful protesters, prosecutor says

An “admitted” Ku Klux Klan leader has been arrested and is being investigated for hate crime charges after he allegedly drove through peaceful protesters occupying a Virginia highway, prosecutors have said.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement that Harry Rogers was driving recklessly in the vicinity of the protest, he then proceeded to drive up to the protesters, revved his engine and then drove into the group.

Mr Rogers has been arrested and charged with assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and felony vandalism, according to the statement.

“The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology. We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate”, Ms Taylor said.

There were no reports of serious injuries from the incident which occurred on Sunday afternoon.

The 36-year-old made an initial court appearance on Monday. He accepted representation from a court-appointed attorney and was denied bond, according to WTVR.

The attorney listed for him in court records did not immediately return a call seeking comment when contacted by the Associated Press.

Police said in a news release that an adult victim reported the incident on Sunday during a protest against the death of George Floyd.

“Several witnesses reported that a vehicle revved their engine and drove through the protesters occupying the roadway,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said, according to WTVR.

The victim who reported the incident was said to have been checked by a rescue team and refused any further treatment, according to the news release.

“The allegations are incredibly serious ... particularly during this time when we are having real conversations about racism, real conversations about social inequalities and the idea of the injustices that are happening,” Ms Taylor said.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.

Read more

Trump insists police will not be defunded

US prosecutors 'request Prince Andrew answer questions on Epstein'

Protesters in Seattle: Don't just march for George Floyd

Man drives through crowds and shoots demonstrator in Seattle