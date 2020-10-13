KKK ‘social visit’ cards left at Biden supporters' homes

Campaign material with the KKK’s name have appeared in Tennessee (Getty Images)

Joe Biden supporters in Tennessee have been targeted with Ku Klux Klan business cards in an apparent attempt at voter intimidation.

Speaking to local radio station WPLN News, Shelbyville resident Breana Green said she noticed the disturbance outside her neighbour’s home, who supports the Democratic presidential nominee.

According to Ms Green, a yard sign in support of Mr Biden was tampered with, whilst the yard outside her neighbour’s home had been littered with businesses cards that carried the Ku Klux Klan name.

The cards carried a statement threatening a second visit, and read: “You have been paid a social visit by the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. Don’t make the next visit a business call.”

Ms Green, a community activist and organiser, said that whilst her neighbours are white, the Klu Klux Klan material felt like intimidation.

“I was really startled by it and also kind of scared,” she told WPLN. “I can’t imagine the folks in Shelbyville who are people of colour, how they are feeling. They must be feeling really scared,”

She added: “I want to make sure the community comes together to make them feel like they are welcome.”

Shelybville’s police department dismissed those concerns, and said the Ku Klux Klan material should be regarded as “trash”.

“We don’t believe that it’s targeting specific races. We believe that it’s targeting certain neighborhoods that would even be predominantly white,” said Brian Crews, the deputy police chief. “I think most people just view it as trash.”

Despite that statement, Mr Crews said residents should report any other sightings involving the Klu Klux Klan to the police department.

And whilst the business cards cannot be proven to be official material created by the white supremacist group, the town has played host to “White lives matter” protests in the past.

It comes three weeks before a presidential election in which president Donald Trump has labelled Black Lives Matter activists as “thugs”, endorsed Confederate symbols, and refused to denounce white supremacists.

