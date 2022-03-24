KKR confirms interest in TIM deal-sources

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia's logo is displayed in Milan
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - KKR remains interested in taking over Telecom Italia, the U.S. investment firm said in a letter to the Italian phone group this week, adding it had held "positive exchanges" with Italian authorities on the matter, two people close to the matter said.

In the letter which Telecom Italia (TIM) will examine on Thursday, KKR also said it was open to discussing with TIM a potential integration of the group's fixed-line assets with those of state-backed rival Open Fiber, the sources said.

While a merger of Open Fiber was not part of KKR's original plans for TIM, the New York-based fund is ready to discuss with TIM the antitrust implications of a such a deal and how it can create value for TIM's unit FiberCop in which KKR is already an investor, the sources said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Keith Weir)

Recommended Stories

  • KKR sticks by request of due diligence on TIM - source

    U.S. investment firm KKR is keeping its request to access Telecom Italia's data for a due diligence analysis before it can formalise its takeover bid, a person close to the matter said. The request is contained in a letter that is expected to be sent to Telecom Italia (TIM) later on Wednesday, the person added. KKR in November submitted a non-binding 10.8 billion euro takeover proposal for TIM after investing 1.8 billion euros last year for a 37.5% stake in the group's last-mile fixed-line network.

  • Prince William expresses sorrow for slavery in Jamaica visit

    Prince William has expressed his “profound sorrow” for slavery during a visit to Jamaica, though he stopped short of offering the apology demanded by protesters who are also seeking reparations for Britain’s role in the slave trade. William, second in line to the throne, made the comments while addressing a dinner in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital.

  • Four Dead After Suspected ‘Group Jump’ From Seventh Floor Balcony

    Denis Balibouse/ReutersFour people are dead after a group of five reportedly jumped in unison from a seventh-floor apartment balcony around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Swiss resort town of Montreaux on the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz said the group seems to “have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment” landing hard on the pavement below, where they were found by passersby. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. A survivor is said

  • Lawsuit alleges Art Van family cheated new company

    A lawsuit alleges that the family that founded Art Van Furniture cheated the company that bought the business out of millions of dollars.

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • Historic San Francisco Japantown Mochi Shop Closing After 115 Years

    Known for its traditional rice cakes, the owners of Benkyodo in San Francisco's Japantown announced their retirement and plan to close the shop after 115 years in business. Kenny Choi reports. (3/23/22)

  • US-China tech war: Will Taiwan chip engineers be key to success in the race for tech supremacy?

    The US and China may soon be locked in a recruitment battle for Taiwanese semiconductor talent as the two superpowers accelerate plans to ramp up domestic chip capacity, according to analysts and industry insiders. For China, the shortage of experienced talent is a major impediment to its goal of achieving self-sufficiency in semiconductors. A semi-official report published last November predicted that China would see a shortfall of 200,000 semiconductor experts by 2023, equal to about one in fo

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Despite Robust Crops, US Farmers Cannot Sell Wheat Which Could Inflate Food Prices Further

    The U.S. wheat market has been turned upside down by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with wheat futures soaring so high so fast that many buyers are backing off, leaving farmers with a diminished market...

  • Smartmatic is re-starting a backup defamation lawsuit it filed against Sidney Powell after a New York judge dismissed its case

    The election technology company filed a backup lawsuit in Washington, DC, that it's moving forward with.

  • Oil And Gas Executives Say It's Not Joe Biden Holding Back Domestic Production

    Investors think they can make more money without paying for new exploration and production.

  • Judge allows lawsuit over 2020 'Trump Train' incident to move forward

    A federal judge on Wednesday declined to throw out a civil lawsuit against a group of Trump supporters who surrounded a Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway in 2020. U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman rejected the "Trump Train" defendants' motion to dismiss the case filed by a group of Biden campaign staffers and supporters, including former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis (D). Pittman, an Obama appointee, said in a 14-page decision that the suit...

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Many U.S. restaurant brands still operate in Russia

    For U.S. restaurant brands, breaking up with Russia is just a matter of will and cash, according to Yale School of Management's Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, who argues that companies should seek to buy out master franchisees that decline to suspend operations.What to know: Big U.S. chains often sell long-term, master franchise rights in foreign countries. The franchisee pays for the privilege, including a percentage of profit, in exchange for the brand and a variety of support services (e.g., marketing,

  • Oil Prices Set To Fall As New ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’ Nears Completion

    A new nuclear deal with Iran appears imminent and with it a 5-10 percent immediate drop in oil prices

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California gas prices expected to remain high while most of the nation will see a drop

    Gas prices across the nation are expected to continue falling, while prices in the Victor Valley and California will remain high, fuel experts say.

  • Crude Oil Markets Have a Strong Wednesday

    The crude oil markets rallied significantly during the trading session on Wednesday to break above the top of the candlestick from Tuesday in yet another bullish sign.

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes, but make sure you understand these rules, regulations, and limitations.

  • Thailand to ban use of digital assets as payments from April - SEC

    Thailand has issued rules to ban digital assets from being used to pay for goods and services from April 1, the market regulator said on Wednesday. The move was in line with earlier discussions between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) on a need to regulate such activity by digital asset business operators as it could impact the country's financial stability and overall economy, the SEC said in a statement. Digital asset business operators that provide such services must comply with the new rules within 30 days from the effective date, it said.