KKR Group Rules Out Ramsay Cash Bid, Threatening Deal

(Bloomberg) -- A buyout group led by KKR & Co. has told Ramsay Health Care Ltd. that it will not proceed with an all-cash offer, casting a pall over the A$20.1 billion ($14 billion) takeover talks, according to people familiar with the matter.

Though the consortium remains interested in a deal, it will only consider making an offer for Ramsay consisting of cash and shares, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The Sydney-based company declared an alternative proposal by the KKR-led group with a non-cash component to be “meaningfully inferior” to the initial A$20.1 billion all-cash offer, in a statement Thursday.

Rising financing costs and the due diligence process are among the factors that weighed on the KKR-led group’s decision not to proceed with an all-cash bid, one of the people said.

A representative for Ramsay declined to comment, while a KKR representative couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Shares in Ramsay are halted pending an announcement related to the KKR consortium’s indicative proposal, according to an exchange filing.

The parties had been discussing a proposal to pay A$88 for each of the Sydney-listed company’s shares, first made four months ago, initially boosting shares in the operator of Australia’s largest network of private hospitals. Ramsay shares are up about 2% this year.

The KKR consortium’s alternative proposal would give some shareholders equity in Ramsay Santé, the company’s European operations, according to Ramsay Health Care’s Thursday statement. Ramsay shareholders could choose to receive all cash for their first 5,000 Ramsay shares, and for the excess, they will be offered A$78.20 cash each and about 0.22 Ramsay Santé shares.

“The board has determined not to engage further with the consortium in relation to the alternative proposal on these terms,” according to Ramsay’s statement.

The consortium has made a request to the Ramsay Santé board of directors for due diligence. However, there’s no guarantee that the Paris-listed firm, in which Ramsay Health owns 52.8%, will grant access to the suitors.

Ramsay operates 72 private hospitals and day surgeries in Australia, while running a network of more than 30 UK hospitals and day procedure centers. Ramsay Santé runs hundreds of clinics and primary care facilities across Europe, according to the company’s website.

(Updates with trading halt, additional context from fifth paragraph.)

