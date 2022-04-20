KKR-Led Group Bids $15 Billion for Australia’s Ramsay Health

Angus Whitley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

A consortium led by KKR & Co. offered to buy Ramsay Health Care Ltd. for A$20.1 billion ($15 billion), chasing a network of private hospitals across Australia and Europe treating millions of patients a year.

Investors led by the U.S. private equity firm bid A$88 for each Ramsay share, the Sydney-based company said Wednesday. Ramsay shares closed at A$64.39 Tuesday. Ramsay is letting the group carry out non-exclusive due diligence.

Ramsay shares surged 27% to A$81.68 at 10:11 a.m. in Sydney.

“The discussions between Ramsay and the consortium are preliminary in nature,” the company said. “There is no guarantee that any further proposal will be forthcoming.”

A takeover would extend a boom in acquisitions in Australia and New Zealand, which has notched up at least $56.4 billion worth of deals in 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the best start to a year since 2007.

While Ramsay didn’t provide details of the KKR consortium, cashed-up pension funds in Australia have channeled money into assets that produce recurring income such as airports and toll roads.

The consortium’s offer for Ramsay exceeds the stock’s 2016 high of A$83.66. The shares are down about 10% this year.

Boom Down Under Defies Global Slowdown: Bloomberg Deals

Ramsay operates 72 private hospitals and day surgeries in Australia, making it the country’s largest private hospital operator, while running a network of more than 30 U.K. hospitals and day procedure centers. Ramsay also controls Ramsay Sante, which runs hundreds of clinics and primary care facilities across Europe, according to the company’s website.

Ramsay said it’s still exploring a potential sale of Ramsay Sime Darby -- a joint venture with Malaysia’s Sime Darby Bhd. -- which runs hospitals in Indonesia and Malaysia. One of the conditions of KKR’s offer is that Ramsay doesn’t sell any subsidiaries or properties.

(Updates with Ramsay’s stock price in the third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Alphamin Resources Kicks Off Potential Sale of Miner as Tin Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphamin Resources Corp., one of the world’s largest tin miners, has kicked off a potential sale of the company as prices of the metal surge, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeCanadian-listed Alpha

  • Mexican Senators Approve State Control of Lithium Sought by AMLO

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican senators passed a mining bill Tuesday afternoon that confirms state control of lithium exploitation.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePresident Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, presented the initiative after his bid to i

  • UK shuns Moscow Stock Exchange in fresh blow to pariah Putin

    World economy risks fragmenting in wake of Russia-Ukraine war, IMF warns Grant Shapps’ bargain train ticket deals descend into farce FTSE 100 falls as growth worries weigh Matthew Lynn: If Germany won’t stop buying Russian gas, it should face sanctions too Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Mason Street bridge in Green Bay malfunctions, forcing motorists to take detours during rush-hour traffic

    The Mason Street bridge in downtown Green Bay malfunctioned Tuesday as it was trying to close after a ship went through.

  • $29 billion plan to protect Texas from storms

    Coastal cities across the U.S. are facing the threat of rising sea levels due to climate change. Ben Tracy takes a look at a massive project that could save Texas' coastline from storms.

  • Ramsay Health Care gets $14.8 billion bid from KKR-led consortium; shares soar

    (Reuters) -Ramsay Health Care Ltd, Australia's largest private hospital operator, said on Wednesday it received a A$20.05 billion ($14.80 billion) indicative takeover offer from a consortium led by private equity giant KKR & Co. The non-binding proposal of A$88 cash per share represents a premium of nearly 37% to Ramsay's Tuesday closing price of A$64.39. The offer sent the hospital operator's shares up as much as 29.8% to A$83.55 in early trade, their biggest-ever intraday jump.

  • Rio’s Iron Ore Shipments Fall Amid Project Expansion Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeRio Tinto Group, the world’s top iron ore producer, reported a drop in shipments in the year’s first quarter on delays to expansion projects, but signaled volumes should rise in the second half. Total ship

  • Nashville school board members endorse Berthena Nabaa-McKinney over incumbent in District 4 race

    Six of eight current Nashville board members endorse incumbent's opponent in District 4 race.

  • Ward contract extension details: Big cap savings in 2022

    Locked up for six years with his new extension, the details are interesting as the pay is great for Ward but the cap hits favor the Browns in 2022 & 2023:

  • IMF economist sees risks that inflation expectations climb upward -Reuters interview

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund's new chief economist said on Tuesday he is concerned about increasing signals that inflation expectations are on the rise and may become entrenched at elevated levels, prompting more aggressive monetary policy tightening in advanced economies. Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, who started transitioning to the IMF's economic counselor role in January, told Reuters in an interview that the war in Ukraine, which has caused sharp energy and food price increases, may damage expectations for decades-high inflation to start to subside this year. "So there is definitely a risk that we could have a wage-price spiral," Gourinchas said.

  • Nasdaq Futures Fall; U.S. Real Yield Now Positive: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures retreated Wednesday and sovereign bonds extended a selloff as high inflation, a hawkish Federal Reserve and China’s Covid challenges keep investors on edge.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeNasdaq 100 contracts shed abo

  • Small business owner says Angi kept charging him after he canceled subscription

    A small business owner in Indian Trail told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke he did not get an adequate number of leads despite paying Angi (formerly known as Angie’s List), a popular website used to find home improvement contractors. He canceled his subscription but says the company continued billing him.

  • Union seeking to organize Amazon site in New Jersey withdraws petition for vote

    The move came a day after the NLRB said the group, Local 713 International Brotherhood of the Trade Union, had garnered enough interest from workers at Amazon's small DNK5 facility to hold the vote. Representatives for the union and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Labor organizing at Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the United States, has gained momentum since workers at a much larger warehouse in New York City voted weeks ago to form the retailer's first U.S. union.

  • Russian Central Banker Nabiullina Gets Hit With Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada sanctioned Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and 13 other “close associates of the Russian regime” in a fresh round of penalties related to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIt marks one of the first

  • The 'Grand Canyon of the East' Is Home to a 1-mile, Sensory Station-lined Trail

    It's easy to find just what you're looking for — from seating under a canopy of trees to a natural obstacle course.

  • Report: Denzel Ward, Browns reach record 5-year, $100.5 million extension

    Denzel Ward is now the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

  • Neal: Offseason conundrum: Should the Wild keep Fiala or Dumba?

    Kevin Fiala scored Tuesday in Montreal and became the 42nd player in the NHL to enter the coveted 30-goal zone this season. For those waiting to see the 25-year-old Wild winger put it all together, wait no more. He's crafty, creative and full of flair. He's awesome in transition. He still makes mistakes and turns over the puck more than he should, but he's already sitting on a career high in ...

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • Goldman’s CEO Is Paying Himself Like a Private-Equity Chief

    David Solomon and his top deputies will get a slice of profits from the bank’s private-investment funds.

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.