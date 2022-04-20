KKR-Led Group Bids $15 Billion for Australia’s Ramsay Health

(Bloomberg) --

A consortium led by KKR & Co. offered to buy Ramsay Health Care Ltd. for A$20.1 billion ($15 billion), chasing a network of private hospitals across Australia and Europe treating millions of patients a year.

Investors led by the U.S. private equity firm bid A$88 for each Ramsay share, the Sydney-based company said Wednesday. Ramsay shares closed at A$64.39 Tuesday. Ramsay is letting the group carry out non-exclusive due diligence.

Ramsay shares surged 27% to A$81.68 at 10:11 a.m. in Sydney.

“The discussions between Ramsay and the consortium are preliminary in nature,” the company said. “There is no guarantee that any further proposal will be forthcoming.”

A takeover would extend a boom in acquisitions in Australia and New Zealand, which has notched up at least $56.4 billion worth of deals in 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the best start to a year since 2007.

While Ramsay didn’t provide details of the KKR consortium, cashed-up pension funds in Australia have channeled money into assets that produce recurring income such as airports and toll roads.

The consortium’s offer for Ramsay exceeds the stock’s 2016 high of A$83.66. The shares are down about 10% this year.

Ramsay operates 72 private hospitals and day surgeries in Australia, making it the country’s largest private hospital operator, while running a network of more than 30 U.K. hospitals and day procedure centers. Ramsay also controls Ramsay Sante, which runs hundreds of clinics and primary care facilities across Europe, according to the company’s website.

Ramsay said it’s still exploring a potential sale of Ramsay Sime Darby -- a joint venture with Malaysia’s Sime Darby Bhd. -- which runs hospitals in Indonesia and Malaysia. One of the conditions of KKR’s offer is that Ramsay doesn’t sell any subsidiaries or properties.

