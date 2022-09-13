KKR-led Group Scraps $14 Billion Pursuit of Ramsay

Harry Brumpton
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The consortium led by KKR & Co. that had made a A$20.1 billion ($14 billion) offer for Australian hospitals operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd. told the company that it was no longer pursuing a takeover, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In discussions Monday, KKR advised Australia’s largest private hospitals operator it would not be improving on its last offer for the company after its results last week, said one of the people, who asked not to be named as they were not authorized to speak publicly. An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday, the people said.

The Australian Financial Review reported the KKR-led group has called off its offer for Ramsay Health earlier on Tuesday. Representatives for Ramsay and KKR did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

KKR has been in talks with Ramsay, which operates a network of private hospitals across Australia and Europe, since April to come up with a binding agreement following the indicative A$88 per share offer for the company that marked about a 37% premium to Ramsay’s prior price.

Last month, Ramsay confirmed a Bloomberg News report that the KKR consortium had withdrawn its all-cash bid for the hospital networks, while the board deemed an alternative cash-and-share proposal by the group inferior, effectively making any deal difficult to be struck.

At $14 billion, it would be have been the buyout firm’s biggest ever acquisition in Asia Pacific, surpassing the $6.3 billion deal in 2015 for General Electric Co.’s consumer finance business in Australia and New Zealand.

(Updates with more information from second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Options Tape Littered With Bullish Bets as FOMO Grips Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Skittish investors caught leaning by the latest equity bounce are flocking to the options market as a quick way to play catch-up. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceIn one talked-about trade Mon

  • 4 Times Advisors Should Use Custom Indexing, According to Vanguard

    Direct indexing is a hot strategy for financial advisors looking to differentiate themselves to potential clients – but what is it and when does it make sense for clients? The idea behind indexing, of course, isn't new. Vanguard Group founder … Continue reading → The post 4 Times Advisors Should Use Custom Indexing, According to Vanguard appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Yanks HR barrage in 10-4 win opens 5 1/2-game lead over Rays

    The Yankees took several deep breaths and exhaled. With Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hitting 1-2 atop the batting order for the first time all season, New York romped to consecutive blowouts of the Tampa Bay Rays that restored the lead to 5 1/2 games with 3 1/2 weeks remaining. Stanton homered for the second straight day and Oswaldo Cabrera hit the first of his big league career during a seven-run, second inning barrage that boosted the lead to 10-1.

  • Synchrony Would Be ‘Natural Partner’ in PayPal’s Loan Sale, CFO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Synchrony Financial Chief Financial Officer Brian Wenzel said the store-card company would be a “natural partner” for PayPal Holdings Inc. as the payments giant looks to offload $6.2 billion in loan receivables. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Stri

  • Credit Calculus Turns Against Stocks With Yield Edge Over Bonds Vanishing

    (Bloomberg) -- A valuation bulwark that had supported stocks relative to credit is starting to erode.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceThe model compares profit streams with interest rates. It shows the S&P 5

  • Adobe Stock Gets Downgraded Ahead of Earnings. Here’s Why.

    Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgrades Adobe stock to Neutral from Buy. The software company reports fiscal-third-quarter earnings Thursday.

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

  • Crypto Custody Specialist Anchorage Digital Offers Japanese Yen Stablecoin

    The GYEN stablecoin is a partnership with GMO-Z.com Trust Company, a subsidiary of Japanese financial services and internet giant GMO Internet Group.

  • 5 "Polite" Things You Do at Aldi That Are Actually Rude

    When in doubt, just ask an employee.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes

    "It seems like everyone that wants to be out of the market is out, and everyone that wants to be tactical is short," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    Stock splits have been a hot topic this year. Amid the market downturn fueled by economic uncertainty, investors are desperate for good news, and forward stock splits have bullish implications. Building on that, Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge raised his price target on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to $215 in late July, roughly two months after the company completed a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Investors in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have unfortunately lost 40% over the last year

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both...

  • My Friend Paid Cash for a Home and Regretted It Immediately. Here's Why

    Between her savings account balance and some gifted money from her parents, she wound up in a position where she was able to make an all-cash offer on a home earlier this year. My friend pretty much emptied her savings account to be able to forgo a mortgage and purchase her home in cash. As such, she's dipped into her savings account numerous times, and now, she's left with enough cash to cover about a month and a half of expenses.

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is a Mega-Merger Between Tilray and SNDL Inevitable?

    Many businesses are struggling to grow, and pooling resources together can be the best way to increase market share and generate efficiencies. Two cannabis companies that I can definitely see crossing paths in the near future are SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Both companies are fighting for market share, and that could intensify in the future, especially as they continue to pursue acquisitions.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

    You can make that search a bit easier by focusing on industries where there are high barriers to entry, as the companies operating there tend to become premium providers that can help an investor maintain their portfolio's margins. Today we are going to look at four companies that dominate their industries (and also happen to pay reasonable dividends). Most (but not all) of them are real estate investment trusts (REITs) which usually deliver decent yields as well.

  • Markets Rally as Social Security Recipients Wait for Tuesday's Key Inflation News

    Benefits will rely in large part on what the Bureau of Labor Statistics says about the Consumer Price Index.