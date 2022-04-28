KKR Nears Deal for French Renewable Energy Firm Albioma

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. has agreed to acquire French solar and biomass power producer Albioma SA in a deal valued at about 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion), in the latest sign of investor demand for renewable energy assets.

The buyout firm offered 50 euros per Albioma share, plus a cash dividend of 84 cents, according to a statement, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Shares of Albioma closed at 43.74 euros in Paris on Wednesday. The board unanimously supports the proposed transaction.

Albioma shares have risen 28% this year, valuing it at about 1.4 billion euros. The company confirmed in March that it was in preliminary talks with KKR following a Bloomberg News report. Albioma said last week the discussions were still in progress.

Investors are keen to expand in renewable energy amid the global shift to better environmental standards. Global spending on the transition to low-carbon energy rose by more than a quarter to $755 billion in 2021, according to BloombergNEF. Deals included a JPMorgan Chase & Co. fund’s takeover of Falck Renewables SpA valuing the Italian energy firm at nearly $3 billion.

