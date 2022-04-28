KKR Nears Deal for French Renewable Energy Firm Albioma

Francois de Beaupuy, Jan-Henrik Förster and Dinesh Nair
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. has agreed to acquire French solar and biomass power producer Albioma SA in a deal valued at about 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion), in the latest sign of investor demand for renewable energy assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The buyout firm offered 50 euros per Albioma share, plus a cash dividend of 84 cents, according to a statement, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Shares of Albioma closed at 43.74 euros in Paris on Wednesday. The board unanimously supports the proposed transaction.

KKR Agrees to Buy Albioma for EU50/Shr: M&A Snapshot

Albioma shares have risen 28% this year, valuing it at about 1.4 billion euros. The company confirmed in March that it was in preliminary talks with KKR following a Bloomberg News report. Albioma said last week the discussions were still in progress.

Investors are keen to expand in renewable energy amid the global shift to better environmental standards. Global spending on the transition to low-carbon energy rose by more than a quarter to $755 billion in 2021, according to BloombergNEF. Deals included a JPMorgan Chase & Co. fund’s takeover of Falck Renewables SpA valuing the Italian energy firm at nearly $3 billion.

(Updates throughout with official statement.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Global Chipmakers Assessing India Plant Locations, Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s biggest chipmakers are evaluating locations in India for new plants in a bid to broaden manufacturing beyond their home bases, the country’s technology minister said on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Co

  • Qualcomm Gains After Chipmaker Gives Upbeat Sales Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, surged in late trading after giving a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, bolstered by its expansion into new markets.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collaps

  • Erdogan Plans Meeting With Saudi Crown Prince to Revive Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, marking a turnaround in relations that hit a low following the 2018 murder of a prominent Saudi critic at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pa

  • Nasdaq 100 Futures Rise on Facebook Users, China Economic Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq 100 futures rose as Meta Platforms Inc. surged in aftermarket trading and China stepped up efforts to bolster its economy. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsNasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.5% a

  • Russia cuts off gas to Poland and Bulgaria

    Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Wednesday accused Moscow of using natural gas for "blackmail" after Russia's state-controlled energy company said it would stop supplying his country, as well as Poland.

  • Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs: Threat of Russian assault on Chornobyl remains

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 18:35 Denys Monastyrskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said that the threat of another assault of the Russian troops on the territory of the Chornobyl zone remains.

  • Earnings help stocks; BOJ move whacks yen

    Global stocks steadied on Thursday, taking comfort from company earnings, while a collapse in the yen after Japan doubled down on anchoring bond yields drove the dollar toward its highest levels in decades. The yen dropped to a 20-year low and breached the 130-to-the-dollar level after the Bank of Japan vowed to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds daily to defend its yield target. The yen was last at 130.11 per dollar.

  • United States of Al - Sock / Jeraab (Sneak Peek 3)

    Al decides to take his relationship with Cindy to the next level, but things go awry when he becomes incredibly nervous. Also, Riley learns some information about Vanessa that makes him wonder if they are on the same page about their relationship, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, April 28 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

  • U.S. to Tap $670 Million in Emergency Food Aid for Six Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden Administration is drawing on emergency funding powers not used since 2014 as part of an effort to provide $670 million in food aid to nations at dire risk of hunger because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang

  • SoftBank, Arm Move to Retake Control of China JV, Oust CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. and its subsidiary Arm Ltd. are closing in on an agreement to regain control of the chipmaker’s China operations and oust its rogue chief executive officer, according to people familiar with the process. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demand

  • City of London Should Embrace U.S. for Brexit Boost, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. should focus on closer cooperation with the U.S. to bolster its finance industry following Brexit and move on from attempts to push for access to European Union markets, according to a report by two think tanks.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

  • Greenhaven Road Capital: “KKR is as Strong as Ever”

    Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Fund returned approximately -26.5% net in the first quarter. Individual returns will vary by class and date of investment. Against a backdrop of rising rates, investors continued to shun “growth” companies during […]

  • Wyndham Hotels Predicts U.S. Franchising Growth Supercycle

    With turmoil rattling the markets short-term, it’s easy to overlook factors that signal long-term optimism. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts executives touted on Wednesday an upswing in the number of hotel investors that believe the U.S. is entering a “supercycle” of growth that might last for a decade. “Our franchisees are feeling that they’re beginning a […]

  • SoftBank’s Vision Fund Finally Devotes More of Its Cash to Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is lining up startup investments in Japan, aggressively pursuing entrepreneurs in its home market for the first time since the Vision Fund’s launch. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Crimina

  • Samsung Profit Beats Estimates on Steady Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported a surge in first-quarter profit on strong sales of memory chips and premium smartphones, but cautioned of risks ahead from inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankr

  • Top European companies see no major disruption after Russia's gas delivery halt

    MILAN (Reuters) -Some of Europe's top companies, including Stellantis and Michelin, said on Wednesday Russia's decision to halt gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria had not disrupted factories, even as worries grow about possible bigger cuts in the region. Russian energy giant Gazprom said it had stopped gas supplies to the EU nations for failing to pay for gas in roubles, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

  • Tucker Carlson Declares Kevin McCarthy A 'Puppet Of The Democratic Party'

    The House Republican leader made some comments on tape last year that the Fox News host wasn't too happy about.

  • Russia warns Poland, Bulgaria of gas supply cuts on Wednesday

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Russian energy giant Gazprom has told Poland and Bulgaria it will halt gas supplies from Wednesday, in a major escalation of Russia's broader row with the West over its invasion of Ukraine. Poland and Bulgaria would be the first countries to have their gas cut off by Europe's main supplier since Moscow started what it calls a military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" agree to a scheme under which they would open accounts at Gazprombank and make payments for Russian gas imports in euros or dollars that would be converted into roubles.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.