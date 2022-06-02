KKR Seeks Bids for Ramsay’s $5.8 Billion Hospital Sites

Harry Brumpton and Vinicy Chan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A KKR & Co.-led consortium has begun soliciting investors to take over Ramsay Health Care Ltd.’s A$8 billion ($5.8 billion) real estate portfolio, as the group seeks to buy out the Australian hospitals operator, according to people familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm and its partners have sent out terms for a sale-and-leaseback deal of Ramsay’s 72 hospital sites, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential matters. KKR has reached out to pension funds and some other institutional investors, the people said.

KKR has been in talks with Ramsay, which operates a network of private hospitals across Australia and Europe, since April to come up with a binding agreement following the indicative A$88 per share offer for the company. Should the consortium seal a sale-and-leaseback deal, it could help lighten the financing obligations for its bid for Ramsay, which has a market value of about $13 billion.

Any deal would be contingent on a number of factors, including that the KKR-led consortium successfully reach a recommended takeover offer from the Ramsay’s board, the people said. Talks are at an early stage and there’s no guarantee it could lead to a transaction, they added.

Representatives for KKR and Ramsay Health declined to comment.

(Updates Ramsay’s comment in last paragraph.)

