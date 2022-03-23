KKR sticks by request of due diligence on TIM - source

FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters
·2 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm KKR is keeping its request to access Telecom Italia's data for a due diligence analysis before it can formalise its takeover bid, a person close to the matter said.

The request is contained in a letter that is expected to be sent to Telecom Italia (TIM) later on Wednesday, the person added.

KKR in November submitted a non-binding 10.8 billion euro takeover proposal for TIM after investing 1.8 billion euros last year for a 37.5% stake in the group's last-mile fixed-line network.

Telecom Italia left the New York-based fund waiting nearly four months without an answer. But its board this month agreed to engage in talks, and gave its top executives a mandate to determine the scope and length of KKR's possible due diligence analysis. KKR had asked in November for a four week due diligence period.

TIM has said that its board also told CEO Pietro Labriola and Chairman Salvatore Rossi to better understand the terms of KKR's offer, asking in particular what effect it would have on TIM's already high debt.

Debt normally amounts to the bulk of the financing of buyout offers such as KKR's. But TIM's debt load, which amounts to 22 billion euros, will make it hard for KKR to load it up with more debt if it completes the deal - as buyout firms typically do, bankers have said.

KKR in its letter on Wednesday said that the financial structure of the company would not change substantially were its offer to go through, according to the source.

In the latest sign of the group's financial fragility, S&P Global on Wednesday cut its debt rating of TIM to 'BB' with a negative outlook.

The decision follows debt downgrades by Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings after TIM unveiled a record 2021 loss and a weak outlook as the new CEO Labriola presented a plan to separate its network assets from its services arm.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Writing by Valentina Za; editing by Edward Tobin)

Recommended Stories

  • KKR Confirms Interest for Telecom Italia in Letter

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. reiterated its interest in Telecom Italia SpA in a letter that will be delivered as soon as Wednesday to the troubled former phone monopoly, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Jet’s Dive

  • 'Rhino bond' charges onto markets to save S. African animals

    Critically endangered black rhinos in South Africa will get help from an unusual source: Wall Street, where institutional investors have expressed a willingness to buy a new type of bond being issued by the World Bank that will pay for successful efforts to save the animals.

  • Young mountain lion struck, killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

    A mountain lion tracked by the National Park Service was struck and killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Wednesday morning.

  • Felony charge filed against Milwaukee police officer accused of defrauding city of $3,000

    A Milwaukee police officer has been accused of defrauding the city of Milwaukee of more than $3,000 through a tuition reimbursement program.

  • Man charged with murder after woman's body found in refrigerator at Providence home

    Police are awaiting information from the medical examiner on the cause of death.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

    RTL, TSN, and CFR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on March 23, 2022.

  • Re-ranking the women's Sweet 16 from most to least likely to win the title

    South Carolina is still No. 1 — but just barely — and a No. 5 seed is climbing up the way.

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Fed Chair Powell hinted at a mega–rate hike. The markets are banking on more than one

    Get ready for back-to-back rate hikes of 50 basis points, Goldman Sachs now forecasts.

  • Is Roblox (RBLX) A Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • 10 Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now According to Charles Fitzgerald’s V3 Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 real estate stocks to buy now according to Charles Fitzgerald’s V3 Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fitzgerald’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Real Estate Stocks to Buy Now According to Charles Fitzgerald’s V3 Capital. Charles Fitzgerald established the […]

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Savings Account at Every Stage of Life

    The problem with sizing up how much savings a person should have at 20, 30 or 40 years old is that every 20-, 30- and 40-year-old is different, with different earning capacities, different...