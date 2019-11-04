Are KKV Agro Powers Limited’s (NSE:KKVAPOW) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we'll look at KKV Agro Powers Limited (NSE:KKVAPOW) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for KKV Agro Powers:

0.18 = ₹37m ÷ (₹222m - ₹22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, KKV Agro Powers has an ROCE of 18%.

Check out our latest analysis for KKV Agro Powers

Is KKV Agro Powers's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, KKV Agro Powers's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 6.6% average in the Renewable Energy industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where KKV Agro Powers sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

KKV Agro Powers's current ROCE of 18% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 28%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how KKV Agro Powers's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:KKVAPOW Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is KKV Agro Powers? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

KKV Agro Powers's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

KKV Agro Powers has total assets of ₹222m and current liabilities of ₹22m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 10.0% of its total assets. In addition to low current liabilities (making a negligible impact on ROCE), KKV Agro Powers earns a sound return on capital employed.