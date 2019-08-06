Is Klöckner & Co (ETR:KCO) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Klöckner & Co Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Klöckner & Co had €846.3m of debt, up from €614.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of €218.6m, its net debt is less, at about €627.6m.

How Strong Is Klöckner & Co's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Klöckner & Co had liabilities of €950.9m due within a year, and liabilities of €1.13b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €218.6m and €904.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €962.4m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €513.2m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Klöckner & Co would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't worry about Klöckner & Co's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.6, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.1 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Worse, Klöckner & Co's EBIT was down 68% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Klöckner & Co can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.