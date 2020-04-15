KLA Announces Webcast To Review Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

MILPITAS, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) announced today that the company will conduct an audio webcast and conference call to review its third quarter fiscal year 2020 results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. PT. The company's results will be published on the same day after the stock market closes as well as supplemental disclosures including an earnings slide presentation.

All earnings disclosures as well as the live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at http://ir.kla.com/, and a replay of the webcast is available for 30 days.

About KLA:

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

