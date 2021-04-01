Klain says Biden waiting on legal memos to determine size of student loan cancelation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ursula Perano
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden has asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to compile a memo on the president's legal authorities to forgive student loan debt, including canceling up to $50,000, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said at a Politico Playbook event Thursday.

Why it matters: Biden previously said that he opposes canceling $50,000 in student debt, opting instead for canceling $10,000. Congressional Democrats have been pushing the president to increase that number. Klain said the president will make his decision after he receives the relevant memos, including one from the Justice Department.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Klain said Biden is hoping to see the memos "in the next few weeks."

The big picture: The Biden administration has imposed new relief measures for student debt, including canceling student loans for students who were defrauded by for-profit schools and placing a pause on federal student loan interest for borrowers in default.

What he's saying: "[Biden will] look at that [memo on] legal authority, he'll look at the policy issues around that and he'll make a decision," Klain said.

  • "He hasn't made a decision on that either way and, in fact, he hasn't yet gotten the memos that he needs to start to focus on that decision," Klain added.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden just canceled student debt for 41,000 borrowers with disabilities. Here's who qualifies.

    Borrowers may qualify for student loan forgiveness if the VA ruled them unemployable or if a physician diagnoses them as permanently disabled.

  • Biden is canceling another $1.3B in student loan debt. Who qualifies?

    The administration is providing new relief to more than 230,000 borrowers.

  • While Cuomo was seeking a $4 million deal for his book on pandemic leadership lessons, his aides were covering up the real death toll at New York's nursing homes, a new report says

    Cuomo was working on his book as early as mid-June, while his team worked on the infamous nursing home deaths report, according to The New York Times

  • Gov. Kemp: Biden moving MLB game from Georgia 'a distraction' from border crisis

    Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp responds on ‘America’s Newsroom’ to President Biden saying he'd move all-star game out of the state over voting law.

  • 'Scary stuff': Lara Trump says new interview with Donald Trump was removed by Facebook

    Lara Trump discusses how Facebook censored a recent interview with Donald Trump, with the company saying his 'voice' could not be used on the platform.

  • U.S. Supreme Court bars suit against Facebook under anti-robocall law

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday barred a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Facebook Inc of violating a federal anti-robocall law, sparing the social media company from a potentially costly fight over unwanted text messages. The justices, in a 9-0 decision authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, sided with Facebook in its appeal of a lower court ruling that revived the lawsuit alleging that the text messages violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a 1991 law that sought to curb telemarketing abuse by banning most unauthorized robocalls. The court ruled that Facebook's actions - sending text messages without consent - did not fit within the technical definition of the type of conduct barred by the law, which was enacted before the rise of modern cellphone technology.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' (D) statewide mask mandate on Wednesday by ruling against multiple emergency declarations made during the pandemic, AP reports.State of play: The court ruled that the governor overstepped his powers by issuing multiple emergency declarations for the pandemic, lasting longer than 60 days, without approval from the state legislature. The ruling invalidates the current mask mandate in the state, which was set to expire next Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Evers issued the mandate in early February, almost immediately after the state legislature voted to repeal his previous order.He said last month that his efforts to implement coronavirus restrictions to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the legislature's vote.The backdrop: Coronavirus cases are ticking up in the U.S. again, as some states relax restrictions amid rising vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky pleaded Americans on Monday to not let up on public health measures. Go deeper: Biden urges governors to reinstate mask mandatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Report: Manhattan prosecutors subpoena bank records of Trump Organization CFO

    New York state prosecutors in Manhattan investigating former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization's finances have subpoenaed the bank records of Allen Weisselberg, the company's chief financial officer, The New York Times reports. Several people with knowledge of the matter told the Times that prosecutors are also looking into gifts Weisselberg and his family received from Trump, including an apartment in New York City, and it appears this extra scrutiny may be part of an effort to get Weisselberg to cooperate with investigators. Weisselberg, 73, has worked at the Trump Organization for several decades, starting when Trump's late father, Fred Trump, ran the company. He has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The investigation began with prosecutors looking into the Trump Organization's role in making hush money payments to two women who said they had extramarital affairs with Trump. Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, made a $130,000 payment to one of the women, porn actress Stormy Daniels, and said Weisselberg helped come up with the plan to have the Trump Organization reimburse Cohen. The probe now has several facets, with investigators also looking into whether the Trump Organization has falsely reported property values in order to get loans and tax breaks. Several banks that work with Trump and the Trump Organization, including Capitol One and JPMorgan Chase, have reportedly turned their records over to prosecutors, who also obtained Trump's tax information in February. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • Student debt relief extended to 1.14 million borrowers with defaulted FFELP loans

    The Education Department (ED) is halting interest and debt collection on about 1.14 million defaulted loans in the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

  • Olivia Jade slammed for claiming she was 'shamed' for college admissions scandal: 'Your sense of reality is not there'

    Olivia Jade Giannulli has found herself in hot water for saying she was "publicly shamed" in a TikTok.

  • Biden Administration Announces $500,000 Mask Innovation Challenge

    The challenge is going down in two phases, the first of which launched this week. Inventors are asked to contribute their own designs for everyday masks.

  • Ari Emanuel's Endeavor agrees to buy all of Ultimate Fighting Championship

    Endeavor, the talent agency and live events company led by Ari Emanuel, has agreed to acquire 100% of Ultimate Fighting Championship, according to information contained in a Wednesday afternoon IPO filing.Background: Endeavor currently has a 50.1% stake in UFC, based on a 2016 deal done alongside private equity firms Silver Lake and KKR. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Endeavor did not disclose how much it plans to raise in the IPO, beyond a $100 million placeholder figure, but proceeds are expected to help finance the UFC purchase.Endeavor previously planned to go public in 2019, but pulled the plan at the last minute due to weak investor demand.In addition to UFC and the WME and IMG talent agencies, Endeavor owns the Professional Bull Riders and a streaming unit whose customers include the WWE. The organization reports a $625 million net loss on $3.5 billion in revenue for 2020, when entertainment was hampered by the pandemic. It also lost money in 2019 on higher revenue, but it was profitable in 2018.Of note: Endeavor also disclosed in its IPO filing the company plans to add Elon Musk to its board of directors.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A Fox News weatherman corrected host Pete Hegseth about the origin of Lil Nas X's satan-themed shoes

    "Fox & Friends" host Pete Hegseth condemned Nike for the shoes, but MSCHF, a novelty merch company, is actually behind the modified Air Max 97's.

  • Black Executives Call on Corporations to Fight Restrictive Voting Laws

    Dozens of the most prominent Black business leaders in America are banding together to call on companies to fight a wave of restrictive voting bills being advanced by Republicans in at least 43 states. The campaign appears to be the first time that so many powerful Black executives have organized to directly call out their peers for failing to stand up for racial justice. The effort, led by Kenneth Chenault, a former chief executive of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, the chief executive of Merck, is a response to the swift passage of a Georgia law that they contend makes it harder for Black people to vote. As the debate about that bill raged in recent weeks, most major corporations — including those with headquarters in Atlanta — did not take a position on the legislation. “There is no middle ground here,” Chenault said. “You either are for more people voting, or you want to suppress the vote.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The executives did not criticize specific companies but instead called on all of corporate America to publicly and directly oppose new laws that would restrict the rights of Black voters and to use their clout, money and lobbyists to sway the debate with lawmakers. “This impacts all Americans, but we also need to acknowledge the history of voting rights for African Americans,” Chenault said. “And as African American executives in corporate America, what we were saying is we want corporate America to understand that, and we want them to work with us.” The letter was signed by 72 Black executives. They included Roger Ferguson Jr., chief executive of TIAA; Mellody Hobson and John Rogers Jr., co-chief executives of Ariel Investments; Robert Smith, chief executive of Vista Equity Partners; and Raymond McGuire, a former Citigroup executive who is running for mayor of New York. In the days before the Georgia law was passed, almost no major companies spoke out against the legislation, which introduced stricter voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limited drop boxes and expanded the legislature’s power over elections. Big corporations based in Atlanta, including Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola and Home Depot, offered general statements of support for voting rights, but none took a specific stance on the bills. The same was true for most of the executives who signed the new letter, including Frazier and Chenault. Frazier said he had paid only peripheral attention to the matter before the Georgia law was passed Thursday. “When the law passed, I started paying attention,” he said. When Frazier realized what was in the new law, and that similar bills were being advanced in other states, he and Chenault decided to take action. On Sunday, they began emailing and texting with a group of Black executives, discussing what more corporations could do. “There seems to be no one speaking out,” Frazier said. “We thought if we spoke up, it might lead to a situation where others felt the responsibility to speak up.” Among the other executives who signed the letter were Ursula Burns, a former chief executive of Xerox; Richard Parsons, a former chair of Citigroup and chief executive of Time Warner; and Tony West, chief legal officer at Uber. The group of leaders, with support from the Black Economic Alliance, bought a full-page ad in the Wednesday print edition of The New York Times. The executives are hoping that big companies will help prevent dozens of similar bills in other states from becoming law. “The Georgia legislature was the first one,” Frazier said. “If corporate America doesn’t stand up, we’ll get these laws passed in many places in this country.” In 2017, Frazier was the first chief executive to publicly resign from President Donald Trump’s business advisory councils after the president’s equivocating response to white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. His resignation led other chief executives to distance themselves from Trump, and the advisory groups disbanded. “As African American business executives, we don’t have the luxury of being bystanders to injustice,” Frazier said. “We don’t have the luxury of sitting on the sidelines when these kinds of injustices are happening all around us.” Companies have taken stands on state legislation in recent years, often to powerful effect. In 2016 and 2017, as conservatives advanced so-called bathroom bills in states including Indiana, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas, big companies went so far as to threaten to take their business elsewhere if the laws were enacted. Those bills were never signed into law. Last year, the Human Rights Campaign began persuading companies to sign on to a pledge that states their “clear opposition to harmful legislation aimed at restricting the access of LGBTQ people in society.” Dozens of major companies, including AT&T, Facebook, Nike and Pfizer, signed on. To Chenault, the contrast between the business community’s response to that issue and to voting restrictions that disproportionately harm Black voters was telling. “You had 60 major companies — Amazon, Google, American Airlines — that signed on to the statement that states a very clear opposition to harmful legislation aimed at restricting the access of LGBTQ people in society,” he said. “So, you know, it is bizarre that we don’t have companies standing up to this.” “This is not new,” Chenault added. “When it comes to race, there’s differential treatment. That’s the reality.” Activists are calling for boycotts of Delta and Coca-Cola for their tepid engagement before the Georgia law was passed. And there are signs that other companies and sports leagues are becoming more engaged with the issue. The head of the Major League Baseball Players Association said he “would look forward” to a discussion about moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta, where it is planned for July. And Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, released a statement Tuesday affirming his company’s commitment to voting rights. “Voting is fundamental to the health and future of our democracy,” he said. “We regularly encourage our employees to exercise their fundamental right to vote, and we stand against efforts that may prevent them from being able to do so.” That language echoed statements made by many big companies before the Georgia law was passed. The executives who signed the letter are likely to seek more. “People ask, ‘What can I do?’” Chenault said. “I’ll tell you what you can do. You can publicly oppose any discriminatory legislation and all measures designed to limit Americans’ ability to vote.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Pitts puts on show at Florida's pro day for NFL evaluators

    There was no shortage of Kyle Pitts highlights at Florida’s pro day Wednesday, from his measurables to his moves to even his mindset. It was a refresher course for anyone who watched the versatile tight end play last season. Whether he was outjumping, outrunning and outmuscling defensive backs, making linebackers and safeties look silly, or handling his own at the line of scrimmage, Pitts was undoubtedly one of the most dynamic pass catchers in the country in 2020 and possibly the best college player at his position in years, maybe even decades.

  • College affordability, loan forgiveness, and a path to the future

    If Americans agree that college is the path to financial stability, what is the best way to help people afford to go?

  • On London rooftop, Royal Opera Chorus reunites for performance

    Wrapped up in coats and with London's famed landmarks behind them, members of the Royal Opera Chorus sing the Anvil Chorus from Giuseppe Verdi's 1853 opera "Il Trovatore" in their first reunion in a year. Standing apart due to social distancing measures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 25 singers are gathered on the rooftop of the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden. Their performance, which also includes the final chorus from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "The Magic Flute", will be streamed on the Royal Opera House's Facebook page on Good Friday as the venue prepares to welcome back audiences in May.

  • You can access a hidden boat parade celebration on Google by searching for anything related to the Suez Canal or Ever Given ship

    The search engine is celebrating the freeing of the 22,000 ton cargo ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal for six days.

  • Analysis: Deliveroo's IPO slump casts doubt over London's post-Brexit ambitions

    Deliveroo's share price plunge on its London stock market debut has put a question mark over Britain's ambitions to become a home for fast-growing tech companies following its departure from the European Union, investors and analysts say. Many of the reasons for the brutal decline are likely to be company-specific, according to a dozen interviews by Reuters of venture capital (VC) investors, bankers, analysts and tech executives.

  • Brazil: Political crisis and Covid surge rock Bolsonaro

    President Bolsonaro is left reeling after record deaths and the resignation of military chiefs.