Klarna’s Valuation Slashed by $39 Billion Amid Fintech Rout

Marion Dakers
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Klarna Bank AB’s valuation has been slashed to $6.7 billion in its latest funding round, in a dramatic reversal for one of Europe’s most high-profile startups.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The buy-now-pay-later giant said it raised $800 million from new and existing investors, according to a statement Monday. Its new valuation is down from the $45.6 billion it achieved in June 2021, with Klarna reducing its ambitions several times during the latest talks with investors.

Once one of the world’s most valuable startups, Klarna was discussing valuations as high as $60 billion as recently as February. That was before the war in Ukraine and rising rates helped to spark a market-wide collapse.

Technology-focused businesses have suffered a rout this year as investors turned away from what they see as risky and potentially overpriced assets. Tech specialists such as SoftBank Group Corp. -- which backed Klarna last year, but wasn’t named as a supporter this time -- have been left sitting on billions of dollars of losses.

Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Siemiatkowski said in a series of Tweets that while Klarna isn’t immune to the stock downturn, and that now is the time to focus on a return to profitability, he finds the lower valuation “odd considering all the things achieved, how much larger and better and stronger we are now.”

“What does not kill you, makes you stronger,” he said.

Klarna is also exposed to downturns in consumer finances. It offers interest-free loans to spread payments for purchases over multiple installments, making money by charging retailers a small fee on every transaction and from interest on longer-term loans.

Read More: Klarna Customers Seek Loans for Groceries, Gas as Debt Risk Rises

While its customer numbers are growing rapidly, its own debt costs and losses are also piling up, and the business is burning through hundreds of millions of dollars per quarter. It posted an operating loss of 2.54 billion kronor ($245 million) in the first quarter, and 6.58 billion kronor last year. The lender, which is regulated by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, also recently cut staff in an effort to curb costs.

Existing investors who backed the funding round include Sequoia, Bestseller, Silver Lake, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia. New investors included Mubadala Investment Co. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Klarna’s decline is almost perfectly mirrored by its US-listed rival Affirm Holdings Inc., whose market value has tumbled from a $46.8 billion peak in November to about $6.1 billion.

Consumer credit startups are contending with their first experiences of soaring inflation, higher rates and looming recession pressures that could cause defaults to spike. Unlike more established banks, they do not have other income sources such as trading desks or home loans to counterbalance a fall in discretionary spending. Buy now, pay later firms are also facing increased regulatory scrutiny.

Klarna has 147 million global active users and 400,000 retail partners, including Nike Inc., Ikea, Sephora and Expedia Group Inc, according to its website. The new funds will target its expansion in the US, where the company has about 30 million customers, with volumes more than tripling in a year, Klarna said in the statement.

“It’s a testament to the strength of Klarna’s business that, during the steepest drop in global stock markets in over fifty years, investors recognized our strong position,” Siemiatkowski said in the statement.

(Updates with chart, additional background from third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BlackRock Warns Against Dip Buying as High-Volatility Era Dawns

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s no quick recovery in sight for stocks and bonds that are having their worst year in at least three decades, according to strategists at BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverRussia’s grinding war in Ukraine and supply bottlenecks from labor shorta

  • Klarna May Get Backing From Canada Pension Fund, Sky Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swedish buy-now, pay-later giant Klarna Bank AB has secured funding from investors that could include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Sky News said.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverKlarna is close to announcing a $800 million funding round at a valua

  • SCB X Weighs Options for $1.5 Billion Asset Management Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- SCB X Pcl is considering options including a sale of its asset management unit, people familiar with the matter said, amid growing industry consolidation in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverSCB X, formerly known as Siam Comm

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at NIKE's (NYSE:NKE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 14% over...

  • Elon Musk Is Walking Away from the Twitter Deal. Here’s How It Could Still Happen.

    A Twitter bid at $37-a-share could be a good compromise to avoid a long legal battle, according to Benchmark.

  • Twitter Stock Sinks After Elon Musk Pulls the Plug on Buyout

    Analysts say that the termination of Musk's bid to buy Twitter is a "disaster scenario" for the stock.

  • Broadcom President Departs, Duties Shift to CEO

    Thomas Krause is handing responsibilities to Chief Executive Hock Tan as the microchip company is in the midst of acquiring software company VMware for $61 billion.

  • No-confidence vote embodies divided French parliament

    French lawmakers on Monday were debating a no-confidence motion that was requested by a leftist coalition to symbolically mark their opposition to the government and President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies. The leftist coalition, known as Nupes, formally requested a no-confidence motion in the wake of Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne's first major speech to the National Assembly after the recent parliamentary election.

  • Elon Musk gloats over collapsed Twitter deal as both sides gear up for legal fight

    Elon Musk has sounded a note of defiance in his first public statement about Twitter since calling off his planned $44bn takeover of the company.

  • ‘Under Siege’: Facing School Shootings and Book Bans, US Teachers Have Had It

    (Bloomberg) -- American teachers are the most stressed they’ve been in years as they deal with the fear of increased shootings at schools, along with burdens of curriculum restrictions and being overworked.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverMore than three quarters of the 2,400 te

  • Penny Pritzker details Chicago’s 'massively vibrant' tech industry

    P33 Co-Founder and former Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker discusses Chicago's tech sector, the environment for startups and venture capitalists, as well as gun violence and other social issues.

  • US-Listed Chinese Stocks Fall on Regulatory Fines and Covid Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- US-listed Chinese stocks fell sharply on Monday after recent rally, as authorities hit tech giants with regulatory fines and Covid outbreaks renewed concern over lockdowns, sparking investor jitters about the outlook in the group.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverT

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for some toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yields,

  • 2 Great Stocks That Are Still Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is a great place for income investors to look for bargains and yield. Here are a couple of REITs that are trading at attractive multiples and yields. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in office space for life sciences companies.

  • Redfin stock tumbles after it says housing market deals are falling through at the fastest rate in 2 years

    Shares of Redfin Corp. tumbled 9.6% in morning trading Monday, after the online real estate services company said that housing market deals are falling through at the fastest clip in two years, as home buyers are using a slowing market to try to renegotiate. In addition, buyers are backing out because higher mortgage rates mean they can no longer afford the home they agreed to buy. The company said roughly 60,000 home-purchase agreements across the country in June, or 14.9% of homes that went un