Klarna, StyleSeat Partner to Offer Users ‘Pay in 4’ Solution

Arthur Zaczkiewicz
·2 min read

In a move aimed at helping small businesses in beauty and wellness elevate their services, StyleSeat has teamed with Klarna to offer clients the payments platform’s “Pay in 4” solution. StyleSeat is an online platform for booking various wellness and beauty services.

Financial details about the partnership were not disclosed.

More from WWD

StyleSeat noted that the partnership with Klarna comes as the industry is poised for continued growth. According to a StyleSeat survey that examined beauty, fitness and wellness spending habits in the U.S., “beauty is expected to remain the largest spending category in self care this year, with over a third [39 percent] of respondents saying they will spend the most on it. Additionally, 71 percent do not plan to cut back on wellness spending.”

Melody McCloskey, chief executive officer and founder of StyleSeat, said small business growth “will always be of the highest priority for StyleSeat. Our beauty professionals double their revenue within the first year of using StyleSeat to run and grow their business. By offering them the chance to diversify their payment offerings with Klarna, professionals can continue to provide excellent service for their clients, all while catering to a wider audience and increasing profits.”

Kristina Elkhazin, head of North America for Klarna, said as demand for wellness and self care services continues to grow, “we are proud to partner with StyleSeat and support its efforts to provide important resources for both consumers and small businesses in this category. By integrating Klarna’s payment options, StyleSeat can offer an even more enhanced experience for consumers to help them save time and money and be in control of their finances while also driving new revenue streams for professionals.”

StyleSeat said that, to date, it has coordinated more than 180 million booked appointments, “totaling over $10.6 billion in revenue for small businesses.” Klarna is used by more than 150 million consumers around the world at 400,000-plus retailers.

