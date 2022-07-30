KLA's (KLAC) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4

Zacks Equity Research
·5 min read

KLA Corporation KLAC reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings per share of $5.81, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.4%. The figure was up 31.2% year over year and 13.3%, sequentially.

Revenues increased 29.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level and 8.7% from the prior quarter’s level to $2.49 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. The reported figure was near the higher end of management’s guided range of $2.30-$2.55 billion.

Strong customer demand for major product groups drove the quarterly results.

Growing investments across multiple nodes and rising capital intensity in Foundry & Logic contributed well to the quarterly performance.

Strong performance of the wafer inspection business owing to rising demand for advanced wafer inspection applications in leading-edge technology development remained a tailwind.

Management has a favorable outlook for the wafer fab equipment industry despite supply challenges and macro headwinds. It expects positive industry dynamics to continue in the calendar year 2022 owing to strong semiconductor demand.

KLA Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

KLA Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
KLA Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

KLA Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | KLA Corporation Quote

Top-Line Details

Products revenues (accounting for 79% of total revenues) increased 33.3% year over year to $1.98 billion. Yet, the same declined 9.7% from the prior quarter’s level.

Services revenues (21% of total revenues) were up 4.8%, sequentially and 15.2%, from the year-ago quarter’s reading to $511.6 million.

Growth in Services revenues is attributed to the expanding installed base, increasing customer adoption of long-term service agreements, higher utilization rates and expansion of Service opportunities in the legacy nodes.

In terms of reportable segments, Semiconductor Process Control revenues increased 34% year over year to $2.1 billion, driven by strength in Foundry & Logic. Foundry & Logic accounted for 55%, while Memory constituted about 45% of semiconductor process control systems’ revenues. Specialty Semiconductor Process revenues were $124 million, up 27% year over year. PCB, Display and Component Inspection revenues rose 1% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals to $249 million.

The Electronics, Packaging and Components or EPC group reported strong quarterly results, driven by strength in automotive, 5G and advanced packaging.

Regarding revenue breakdown by major products, Wafer Inspection, Patterning, including reticle inspection, and Specialty Semiconductor Process accounted for 44%, 20% and 4% of KLA’s total revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter, respectively. PCB, Display and Component Inspection accounted for 7%, Service contributed 21% and Other —reported in the Semiconductor Process Control segment — constituted 4% of the quarterly revenues.

In terms of regional breakdown of revenues, China, Taiwan and Korea accounted for 29%, 25% and 16% of the total revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter, respectively. North America, Japan, Europe and South East Asia accounted for 10%, 9%, 8% and 3%, respectively.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 62.4%. The figure was near the midpoint (62.5) of the guided range of 61.5-63.5%.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased 22.97% year over year to $296.9 million. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses also increased 23.3% year over year to $236.8 million. As a percentage of sales, R&D and SG&A expenses contracted 60 bps and 50 bps year over year, respectively.

For the reported quarter, non-GAAP operating margin was 41.8%, expanding 160 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $2.71 billion compared with $2.58 billion on Mar 31, 2022.

Cash flow from operating activities was $819.2 million for the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $818.9 million in the prior quarter. Free cash flow was $746.1 million for the reported quarter compared with $718.6 million in the prior quarter.

During the fiscal fourth quarter, KLAC paid $158 million as dividends and repurchased $3.47 billion shares.

First-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2023, revenues are expected between $2.475 billion and $2.725 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.51 billion.

KLA expects non-GAAP EPS within $5.70-$6.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for non-GAAP EPS is pegged at $5.77.

Management expects non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 62-64%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, KLA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Aspen Technology AZPN, Keysight Technologies KEYS and Asure Software ASUR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Aspen technology has returned 28.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AZPN is currently projected at 16.3%.

Keysight Technologies has lost 22.9% in the year-to-date period. KEYS’ long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 9.1%.

Asure Software has lost 26.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 14%.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Recommended Stories

  • KLA stock declines as part of forecast earnings range falls below Street consensus

    KLA Corp. shares slipped in the extended session Thursday after the chip-equipment maker reported a big earnings beat but part of its forecast earnings range for the current quarter fell below the Wall Street consensus.

  • KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the KLA Corporation June quarter 2022 earnings conference call and Webcast. Thank you and welcome to KLA's fiscal Q4 2022 quarterly earnings call to discuss the results of the June quarter and the outlook for the September quarter. Joining me today is Rick Wallace, our chief executive officer and Bren Higgins, our chief financial officer.

  • Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Investors are trying to make sense of the markets, in face of conflicting signals. Year-to-date, we’re facing deep losses – but more recently, a sharp rally despite this week’s confirmation that we’re in a recession. Government data released on Thursday showed a 0.9% GDP contraction in Q2, which came on the heels of a 1.6% contraction in Q1. That’s two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, reminds us the ‘conventional wis

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • Cathie Wood Dumped These 7 Stocks in July

    In this article, we discuss the 7 stocks that Cathie Wood dumped in July. If you want to see more stocks that she disposed of during this month, click Cathie Wood Dumped These 3 Stocks in July. In June, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management suffered a sharp decline in assets, which was decidedly higher than […]

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks After Earnings

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech socks that received price-target cuts from analysts after their recent earnings. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks After Earnings. Famous tech companies, including software giant Microsoft […]

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarte

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Ten

  • China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further

    This US dollar has been hovering near 20-year highs, helped by higher rates.

  • This Industrial Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Industrial stocks are cyclical. For long-term investors, that's good news, since this Dividend King stock is trading at a discount.

  • Intel Stock Will Plunge Further, Analyst Says, After ‘Worst’ Quarter He Has Ever Seen

    Intel's second-quarter revenue fell 17% compared with its first quarter. Bernstein notes that's the worst sequential June quarter performance for the company going back at least to the year 2000.

  • 6 REITs To Consider With Dividends Above 5%

    Each of these five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pays a dividend of greater than 5%. For those willing to accept the risks, that’s a better yield than that of the U. S. Government 10-Year Treasury Note. Each REIT trades on the New York Stock Exchange, so plenty of information on these REITs is available from analysts at respected investment firms. Looking for ways to boost your returns? Check out Benzinga's coverage on Alternative Real Estate Investments: Exclusive Offering For

  • Indian rupee sees biggest single-day gain in nearly a year

    The Indian rupee posted its biggest single-day gain in nearly a year on Friday, aided by a sharp reversal in the dollar, while bond yields touched their lowest in 2-1/2 months tracking falls in their U.S. counterparts. U.S. Treasury yields fell overnight after data showed the economy contracted again in the second quarter, suggesting that the Fed may not need to be so aggressive with rate hikes to cool inflation.

  • 10 High-Yield But Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 high-yield but safe dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and go directly to read 5 High-Yield But Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Since the start of 2022, dividend stocks have fared well as compared to other market segments. Dividend companies […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem

  • Stock market’s post-Fed bounce is a ‘trap,’ warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    Don't buy into the stock market's big bounce after Wednesday's Fed decision, says one of Wall Street's biggest bears.

  • Why the Fed's latest rate hike sent stocks soaring: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Are Sinking This Week

    The company is making progress on its solid-state battery technology, but the timeline has been pushed back.

  • Major Tesla Rival Rivian Makes Tough Choices

    A production increase at Rivian, a young manufacturer of EVs, coincides with an uncertain economic situation.