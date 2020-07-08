KLAS Rates TigerConnect Among Top Advanced Clinical Communication Platforms

KLAS recognizes TigerConnect for its a highly customer-centric, very large customer base across inpatient and non-inpatient care settings, delivering nimble development and "most extensive breadth of workflows for advanced users"

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerConnect , healthcare's most advanced, reliable, and widely adopted care team collaboration solution, has been named a top vendor in the latest Clinical Communication Platforms 2020 — Advanced User Insights report from KLAS, a research and insights firm that gathers data and delivers reports on healthcare technology.

KLAS also highlighted TigerConnect as the only platform with over 50% adoption of those surveyed regarding advanced workflows in nine out of ten categories, including the top vendor for patient-centered care team communications, clinical support staff workflows, pre-admission workflows, and discharge & post-discharge workflows.

"The KLAS report highlights one of TigerConnect's biggest strengths – our ability to help healthcare organizations across the full continuum of care meaningfully connect and enhance outcomes," says Brad Brooks, TigerConnect CEO. "More than 6,000 healthcare organizations rely on our platform to enable seamless collaboration in a scalable, fully integrated, easy-to-use solution. With so many challenges facing our industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time for innovation that enhances care and strengthens the bottom line."

Standout capabilities include the ability to communicate during EMR downtime, messages linking to patient records to pull in all pertinent information for patient care, and care coordinators' ability to use the platform to coordinate patient care with referred caregivers.

For the report, KLAS collected information from multiple case studies and conducted in-depth, on-site interviews with organizational leaders, including CIOs, clinicians and IT personnel. The organizations profiled are at the cutting edge of clinical communication and have often made significant contributions in partnership with vendors like TigerConnect to develop solution capabilities and drive outcomes.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights it provides, visit klasresearch.com

About TigerConnect, Inc.

TigerConnect is healthcare's most widely adopted communication platform – uniquely modernizing care collaboration among doctors, nurses, care teams, and patients. TigerConnect is the only solution that combines a consumer-like user experience for both clinical and patient communication with serious security, privacy, and clinical workflow requirements that today's healthcare organizations demand. TigerConnect accelerates productivity, reduces costs, and improves patient outcomes.