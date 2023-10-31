KLBK News at 6 - Ag Journal
Wild game dinner with the South Plains Sweethearts
The Rangers put up three runs in the third inning Monday, and that was enough in a 3-1 victory.
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday night's loss.
Max Scherzer and Adolis García both left Monday's game due to possible injuries.
It wasn't always pretty, but the Lions got past the Raiders on Monday night.
The veteran was replaced by Jon Gray at the beginning of the fourth inning Monday.
The FYP is just one big treasure trove of holiday gift ideas.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to react to some big news around the trade deadline and debrief a wild Week 8 in the NFL. The duo start by discussing the Giants trading Leonard Williams and what that means for their outlook in 2023, the Falcons and their offensive and quarterback-related woes, the disaster of a game that Jets-Giants turned out to be and an update on the Sam Howell sack record campaign. Later, Charles and Bill give their biggest takeaways from Week 8, including getting to the bottom of the Chiefs' offensive problems, the stellar NFL debut for Will Levis, Brock Purdy and the 49ers' fall back to Earth, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' resurgence, what's next for the Vikings and Kirk Cousins and if a wide receiver (like Tyreek Hill or AJ Brown) could really win MVP.
Apple debuted its new M3-powered MacBook Pros and iMac during its Scary Fast event
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, an all-time low.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Joshua Dobbs was benched after coach Jonathan Gannon rewatched Sunday's loss.
The running back is signing with the third team in his career as he Bills' practice squad to bolster depth.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
Score a Keurig for 50% off, AirPods for $99 and a 40-inch smart TV for just $168, along with plenty of home goods and holiday gift ideas.
Tommy Pham had a chance to have the first 5-for-5 game ever in the World Series.
Point-and-click RPG World of Horror was released on on Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch this month after years in Early Access. It's heavily influenced by the works of Junji Ito and HP Lovecraft, and players must solve five mysteries while trying to save the people of Shiokawa, Japan from the Old Gods.
Most warm jackets are super bulky, but this shirt jacket keeps warmth in so well that it may just be the best insulated jacket ever.
With Baker Mayfield playing his usual below-average level, it’s hard not to wonder where this Bucs team would be if they were a bit more aggressive in adding quarterback talent.
Playing Sea of Stars with my daughter taught her to love RPGs.
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'