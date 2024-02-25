Kleinsmith: Joshua Roberts a 'dedicated and exemplary' member of Nixa school board

I am writing this letter to express my wholehearted recommendation for Joshua Roberts as a dedicated and exemplary member of the Nixa School Board. He is a life-long resident of Nixa and a graduate of Nixa High School.

In Mr. Roberts' nine-year tenure as a school board member and current president, I have had the privilege of witnessing his unwavering commitment to fostering educational excellence and advocating for the well-being of students within our community. He brings a unique and valuable perspective to the board as an attorney, leveraging his legal expertise to navigate complex issues with diligence and precision.

Josh Roberts has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the legal intricacies surrounding educational policies, ensuring that all decisions align with both legal requirements and the best interests of our students. He is not only well-versed in matters of compliance and governance but also possesses a rare ability to communicate legal complexities in a manner that is accessible to all stakeholders.

Moreover, Mr. Roberts has been instrumental in many district accomplishments such as:

Most recent APR (December of 2023) Nixa ranked in top 1% of all districts in the state;

National Blue Ribbon for Nixa High School (2022) and Matthews Elementary (2023);

Significantly enhanced the safety and security of all 12 campuses by adding secure entrances, FEMAgyms, and increasing the number of school police officers.

Passed a measure that provided a much needed boost in teacher pay to keep Nixa competitive in southwest Missouri;

Eagle Stadium remodel and the construction of the Aetos Center for the Performing Arts (bothdelivered on time and on budget);

Successful relaunch of the Nixa Youth Sports program where elementary students are integrated intoschool sponsored sports in football, baseball, wrestling, and basketball;

Implementing in-school telehealth visits for teachers and students to reduce unnecessary absences.Also, hired a school psychologist, added counselors and partnered with agencies to provide a robustprogram to support the mental health of Nixa students.

In addition to the land in northeast Nixa, the board acquired 38 acres next to Eagle Stadium that virtually assures that as Nixa continues to grow, we can maintain one high school for years to come.

These district accomplishments show a proactive approach to addressing challenges and driving positive change within our educational system. He is not only an advocate for legal compliance but also a tireless champion for fostering an inclusive, equitable, and supportive learning environment.

Beyond his professional acumen, Josh Roberts brings a collaborative and diplomatic spirit to the School Board. He works seamlessly with fellow board members, educators, parents, and community leaders, fostering a cohesive and cooperative atmosphere that benefits everyone involved in our educational community.

In conclusion, I wholeheartedly recommend Joshua Roberts for continued service on the school board. His legal background, coupled with his passion for education, has undoubtedly contributed to the positive trajectory of our school district. I am confident that he will continue to be an invaluable asset to the board, advocating for the best interests of our students and ensuring the continued success of our educational endeavors.

Stephen Kleinsmith, Ed.D., served as superintendent of Nixa Public Schools Superintendent from 2000-2018.

