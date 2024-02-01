KLFY EXCLUSIVE: Video of deputies at Rapides Parish jail beating inmate surfaces years later

(KLFY)– News 10 has obtained exclusive video that shows deputies with the Rapides Parish jail beating an inmate. News 10 first brought you the story nearly three years ago after the victim came to us, asking to share what happened to him. The video now proves the Lafayette man’s story, and he’s filing a civil lawsuit.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office told News 10 at the time that they couldn’t release the video to us because the incident was under investigation.

Lafayette man says he was brutally attacked by multiple corrections officers in Rapides Parish Jail

The video News 10 obtained was taken on surveillance video inside the Rapides Parish jail on March 19, 2021. It was only released to the victim’s attorney nearly three years later after he filed a civil lawsuit.

“I was telling the truth. Every word I said was the truth,” Malcolm X. Williams, the inmate who was beaten, told News 10.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

News 10 spoke to Williams a week after the beating.

“I’m just thinking, I’m going to die. I never thought I’d be the hashtag,” he told us with a black eye during an interview in March of 2021. “I’m waking up., I’m going to sleep. I’m waking up. I’m going to sleep, but they are beating me.”

Back in 2021, all he had was his story.

Williams explained his arrest started with a traffic stop that led to him being wrongfully imprisoned. After being pulled over for failing to use a turn signal, an officer arrested him when he saw he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Though the warrant for his arrest had been dismissed a month earlier by the Lafayette officials, he was still placed in the Rapides Parish jail. After spending three nights in jail, officials realized it was a misunderstanding and said he would be released from jail on Monday.

Williams said he was waiting near the jail’s laundry room to change from his jumpsuit into regular clothes. He said that’s when the officer attacked him. Williams also only has one arm.

“I turned my back, and then he grabbed me, just like I told you. I wasn’t even looking,” Williams said. “I didn’t swing. I didn’t get forceful. If you look in the video, I step back.”

Deputy Ryan Lewis was arrested and charged with simple battery nearly two weeks later.

Williams said, however, at least three other deputies joined Lewis and started beating him. They were never charged.

Williams said at least now he has the evidence to prove his story.

“I know I’m not the first guy that happened to, nor the last. but how many of them actually pursued and got their physical evidence? Or they usually go home to their families, definitely the minorities, and their family tells them, ‘Oh man, nobody is ever going to do anything. Let that go, man.’ What do they do? They let it go,” Williams said.

He’s now pursuing a civil lawsuit.

“Nobody should be given that type of power just to abuse it at will,” he added.

News 10 did reach out to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson told us they could not comment, as there is a pending lawsuit.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.