Kliff Kingsbury firing reaction: NFL world sounds off on Arizona Cardinals' coaching 'con'

The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts.

Did it ever.

Many indicated that it was a moment they knew would be coming since Arizona had hired the coach after he had been fired from Texas Tech, with one national radio host writing of Kingsbury's firing: "Thus ends one of the greatest cons in NFL history."

Ouch.

Thus ends one of the greatest cons in NFL history: That Kliff Kingsbury was a “great offensive mind” and a “quarterback whisperer.” He was a sloppy, lackadaisical, pushover head coach who couldn’t even win when he had Patrick Mahomes in a league without defense. — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) January 9, 2023

Kliff Kingsbury with no history of sustained success literally anywhere, gets fired. How did this fail? — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) January 9, 2023

Kliff Kingsbury was fired as head coach at Texas Tech, got no head-coaching interest so he agreed to be USC's offensive coordinator, then the Cardinals hired him as head coach despite no NFL coaching experience. You'll never believe what happened next. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 9, 2023

I can’t believe Kliff Kingsbury, who couldn’t win at Texas Tech, didn’t work in the NFL. Common sense is lacking with some of these hires. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) January 9, 2023

Others took a chance to get shots in at Kliff Kingsbury:

I've said that Kliff Kingsbury can put together a great movie trailer, but the movie isn't that good.



That was his coaching tenure with the Cardinals. Couple great highs, low lows, and what can be pieced together as a hell of a movie trailer that doesn't tell the whole story. — Alex Clancy (@ClancysCorner) January 9, 2023

Kliff Kingsbury was not fun to watch as an Arizona native. He coached the team like you played Madden in 2005. Run around with the quarterback and hit the post across the field every now and again. — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) January 9, 2023

Kyle Shanahan, Hard Knocks and Call of Duty were just too much for Kliff Kingsbury to overcome. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) January 9, 2023

Kliff Kingsbury was the 4th best coach in a division of 4 coaches. Firing him, may be the first smart decision the Cardinals have made regarding Kliff. pic.twitter.com/5sEDwY6QSZ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 9, 2023

The Kliff Kingsbury news is devastating for the rest of the NFC West. — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) January 9, 2023

Kliff Kingsbury’s been a head coach for 10 years and has 3 winning seasons and has never done a single thing that’s innovative or interesting from a schematic standpoint



We have enough data to know he’s terrible. But you’re goddamn right a Power 5 is gonna offer him the world https://t.co/HttHj14KLI — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 9, 2023

Some actually counted Kingsbury as a winner for getting fired:

I would think Kliff Kingsbury is relieved been so stressed out for over a year + you could just see his facial expressions on game day. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) January 9, 2023

Kliff Kingsbury is getting head coach money for the next 5 years. He wins! — Bob Fescoe (@bobfescoe) January 9, 2023

I wish Kliff Kingsbury nothing but the best whereever he lands next



Lots of ups and downs over the last four years but I know he gave it his all and tried his hardest to keep his composure with constant questions about his job security.



👊❤️🙏🐦 pic.twitter.com/rW9IK7zcnG — Andy Kwong (@akwong31) January 9, 2023

One national sports host called the move "shocking":

There's always one shocking coaching move on #BlackMonday — the #AZCardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury after four season and signing him to a contract extension just one year ago:#NFL #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3aSEI8nKUM — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 9, 2023

Many rejoiced over the news of Kliff Kingsbury's firing:

No Steve Keim, no Kliff Kingsbury. Tell me is this real life? Don’t ever let anyone tell you dreams don’t come true pic.twitter.com/EbBbf4tpZj — 🇭🇹 (@KBI_6) January 9, 2023

Best move they have done all this season. — Mike Mojo (@thenalett) January 9, 2023

It’s insane how long this went on — Hollywood Mitch (@MitchHollywood) January 9, 2023

Not even a cards fans but hallelujah — Niko Petroff (@PetroffNiko) January 9, 2023

Finally! — Alvaro N Jr (@AlvaroNJr) January 9, 2023

What's your reaction to the Arizona Cardinals firing Kliff Kingsbury?

More:Kliff Kingsbury will have NFL, college coaching options after Arizona Cardinals' firing

