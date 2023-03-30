Kline pleads guilty in child porn, exploitation case

Mar. 30—PERU — A Miami County man facing 25 different felony charges related to child pornography and exploitation plead guilty to those charges Thursday during a hearing inside Miami Circuit Court.

Kegan Kline, 28, was initially arrested in 2020 after police launched an investigation that reportedly revealed he was using social media platforms, namely Snapchat and Instagram, to speak with underage females, according to court records.

Kline reportedly conversed with those females via a fake social media profile known as "anthony_shots" and one also known as "Emily Ann," court records noted.

During an interview with police in February 2017, Kline reportedly confessed that he did create the profiles, adding that he would often contact girls he did know and some he did not.

Along with conversing with the juvenile females, Kline told police he was also sent around "100 sexual pictures" from girls ranging in age from 15-17 years of age, a probable cause affidavit stated.

During a 2017 search of Kline's Miami County property, police seized several electronic devices, which investigators said contained sexually explicit images of children ages 3-17, per the affidavit.

Many of the geo-locations in those photos included Central Indiana cities such as Bunker Hill, Galveston, Kokomo, Royal Center and Indianapolis, according to court records.

Investigators also say that some of those devices appeared to be factory reset, court records note, which means that all user data was essentially erased.

Kline's case made headlines last year when it was revealed that his "anthony_shots" profile reportedly conversed with 14-year-old Delphi resident Libby German in February 2017.

A few days later, on Feb. 14, 2017, the bodies of German and 13-year-old Abby Williams were located by the banks of Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge area in Carroll County.

Richard Allen, a 50-year-old Delphi resident, was arrested last October for his alleged role in their deaths. He is expected back in court in June.

According to police, Kline has never been named a suspect in the deaths of Abby and Libby.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on his 25 felony counts of possession of child pornography, child solicitation and child exploitation May 18.