Is Klingelnberg AG's (VTX:KLIN) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Klingelnberg AG's (VTX:KLIN) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Klingelnberg has a P/E ratio of 12.97, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.7%.

See our latest analysis for Klingelnberg

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Klingelnberg:

P/E of 12.97 = €28.51 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, EUR ) ÷ €2.2 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each CHF1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Klingelnberg Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Klingelnberg has a lower P/E than the average (19.2) in the machinery industry classification.

SWX:KLIN Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 25th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Klingelnberg will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Klingelnberg increased earnings per share by a whopping 30% last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Klingelnberg's P/E?

Since Klingelnberg holds net cash of €22m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Klingelnberg's P/E Ratio

Klingelnberg has a P/E of 13. That's below the average in the CH market, which is 18. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.