Klinger sets out to help address chronic absenteeism in Mitchell School District

Jan. 26—MITCHELL — Aaron Klinger knows that the less a student is absent from school, the better that student performs in the classroom. And success in the classroom can lead to success when a student graduates from high school.

It's the focus of his job as the Mitchell School District's new attendance liaison and social worker. The Mitchell Board of Education approved the creation of the new position at a meeting in November, and Klinger was hired not long after to address chronic absenteeism in the district.

And after about three weeks on the job, he is already zeroing in on how to approach that problem.

"The goal is to build a rapport with these kids, and not just the ones who are chronically absent, but all the kids and parents," Klinger told the Mitchell Republic in a recent interview.

The South Dakota Department of Education has stated that chronic absenteeism is a serious problem in schools across the state. It notes that chronic absenteeism, defined as when a student misses 10% or more of the school year — about 20 days — is proven to increase drop-out rates, hurt student grades and can lead to juvenile delinquency.

In the latest district report card from the state, the Mitchell School District as a whole has a chronic absenteeism rate of about 18%. That's below the state average of 21%, which district leaders have said is a positive, but it also serves as an example of an area in local students' educational experience that can be improved.

Klinger is a Mitchell native and graduate of Dakota Wesleyan University who has worked previously with kids in the child protection field and in the nursing home industry. He said stepping into the new role was a relatively easy decision given the fact that he has long had a strong interest in youth and education.

"(I've worked with) a broad scale of different types of individuals, and I've always had a passion for working with the school district and working with kids," Klinger said. "My mom was a teacher for 42 years, so education kind of runs in my blood."

His office is at Mitchell Middle School, the school in the district with the highest rate of chronic absenteeism at 25%. It's at this educational level and in the elementary schools he wants to focus his attention. The better the attendance habits that are established at those levels, the more those habits are likely to carry over into high school and beyond, he said.

He said his approach to his role is less of the classic truancy officer stereotype and more in the line of providing resources to and working with students and parents to help them keep students walking through the door in the morning on a consistent basis.

"It's about building a foundation to hopefully increase their attendance. When I call families, I don't want them to feel like I'm harping on them like they're in trouble. I address it like — what can I do to get them here?" Klinger said. "That's what we care about."

There are many reasons a student may fall into the chronically absent category, particularly young students. Elementary and middle school students are primarily reliant on parents getting them to school, be it driving them to the school or getting them on the bus in the morning. Different families have different dynamics, with some parents working odd hours.

In other cases a parent may not have had a positive experience during their own school days, which could in turn make them less inclined to see the school experience as a primarily positive experience for their kids and not prioritize attendance as they might otherwise.

Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary has a chronic absenteeism rate of 11%, while L.B. Williams Elementary is at 13% and Longfellow Elementary at 9%. Mitchell High School is at 24%. The numbers vary considerably from school to school, with most below the state average or floating right around it.

Klinger said it's not strictly about numbers, but more about nurturing students and helping guide parents through the challenges of absenteeism. His role is to be there for them, advise them and make them understand the district cares about them and their well-being. He does that by regularly visiting with students when they come in the door, as they walk the hallways or when they're having lunch. He spreads his daily time out among the different schools in the district making those connections.

"My primary tool is being seen and being known, knowing them and having a good relationship with them. At lunchtime I wander the tables and visit with the kids," Klinger said. "I'm hoping that just building the friendships and relationships with them makes them go, hey, I want to go to school today. Whatever it takes."

Students who regularly attend school do better in the classroom, that much is clear. Sarah Timmer, the curriculum director for the Mitchell School District and the one managing the grant funding the position, said that Mitchell Middle School students who have missed less than 20 days of school have a reading proficiency rating of 78% compared to 37% for those who miss more. That's just one area where good attendance positively affects classroom performance.

"Then you have the national statistics on reading in the lower grades as well. In first grade, if they're chronically absent, they're less likely to be able to read. And it keeps building," Timmer said.

When it comes time to contact a parent about a student's absenteeism, it's more about working with the parent on how to help them address the issue than it is about coming down on them, he said. And being in a full-time position with the role, he can take the burden of that duty off other administrators and office staff who have many other obligations to tend to during the school day.

Joe Childs, superintendent of the Mitchell School District, brought the suggestion of hiring for the position to the Mitchell Board of Education. The position is currently funded through a grant from the South Dakota Department of Education in the amount of $407,000 over the course of three years. Salary for the position is $52,000 per yer, with the first half-year prorated to $26,000.

He said Klinger working in the position will be a boon to the district and its patrons.

"Mr. Klinger, in the capacity of our district's attendance liaison, not only bridges the gap between students and consistent attendance but also drives that commitment to connect families with critical resources," Childs said. "Those resources, we believe, will increase the likelihood of regular school attendance for all of our Mitchell students. That dedication, in cooperation with the students and parents, is certainly the key to unlocking our full potential."

There is work to do, and Klinger is still settling in and getting his routine down. He said he planned to go full-out making those important connections when parent-teacher conferences started earlier this week. Putting a face to a name and engaging with students and parents is crucial to the role, and he wants everyone to know what he does, why he does it and that he has an open-door policy when it comes to their questions and concerns.

School is a great place to be, he said, not just for academics but for the development of social skills, to take part in athletics and activities and to generally interact with teachers and friends. He doesn't want anyone to miss out on what school has to offer, and he's here to help make sure students can take advantage of everything the district has at the ready for them.

"We care. We want them to be here," Klinger said.