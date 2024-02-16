Klinsmann ends Korea coaching contract early after Asia Cup flop

President of the Korea Football Association Chung Mong-Gyu (C), holds a press conference at the association's headquarters, to announce that Jurgen Klinsmann will be replaced as head coach of the South Korean men's national football team following the defeat to Jordan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup. -/YNA/dpa

Jürgen Klinsmann is no longer coach of the South Korean national football team.

Korean Football Association president Chung Mong Gyu announced the departure of the German former world-champ player in Seoul on Friday.

The KFA is dealing with the consequences of the team's surprising failure in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup.

Klinsmann only took over as head coach of the 2002 World Cup runners-up a year ago. His contract was due to run until the final of the 2026 World Cup.

The former German national coach thanked his players, his coaching team and the fans in South Korea on Instagram.

"Thank you so much for all your support taking us to the semi-final of the Asian Cup and an incredible journey over the past 12 months with not losing 13 games in a row before the semi-final," he wrote.

Klinsmann faced some heavy criticism from commentators and fans in South Korea following the team's exit in the semi-finals of the Asian championship last week.

The South Koreans had lost 0-2 to underdog Jordan in the final round in Qatar after a poor performance, failing to score a single goal. In South Korea, football fans later unfurled a large banner in front of the KFA building demanding the dismissal of the national coach.

Klinsmann had already been criticized in South Korea before the Asian Cup. The 1990 world champion did not win any of his first five games with South Korea. The fact that he spent more time abroad than in South Korea was also not welcomed - as was the case during his time as national coach.

However, Klinsmann made a flawless debut with the team in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, with a 3-0 win over China in November just a few days after a 5-0 opening win over Singapore.

Klinsmann took over the job in Asia almost three years after his failed coaching stint at Bundesliga club Hertha BSC. His short-term goal was to win the Asian Championship.

It was Klinsmann's third job as national coach. From 2004 to 2006, the 1990 world champion coached Germany and led the DFB team to third place at the home World Cup. From July 2011 to November 2016, the ex-professional was national coach of the US team.

President of the Korea Football Association Chung Mong-Gyu, holds a press conference at the association's headquarters, to announce that Jurgen Klinsmann will be replaced as head coach of the South Korean men's national football team following the defeat to Jordan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup. -/YNA/dpa