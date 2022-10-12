Klipsch’s Cinema 800 Soundbar Is a Can’t-Miss Prime Day Deal for Upgrading Your Home Theater

There are few things more relaxing to me than falling into my couch at the end of a long day and putting on a movie. Thanks to the evolutionary leap that TV display technology has made over the last decade, it almost feels like I’m in my own personal theater—until the audio starts playing. Which is why I have a soundbar.

My current soundbar is solid, but I’m in the market for something with a little more oomph. The model that has caught my eye is Klipsch’s Cinema 800 Dolby Atmos 3.1 soundbar. The American brand has spent the last seven-plus decades producing speakers that even the snobbiest audiophiles obsess over. If Klipsch sound is good enough for those who value pristine audio above all else, then it’s good enough for my TV setup.

Combine Klipsch’s audio know-how with Dolby Atmos 3.1 sound technology and you’re in for a truly immersive experience the next time you sit down to watch something. HDMI-eARC, 8K video pass-through and Dolby Vision HDR compatibility help ensure that the audio pumping out of the horn-leaded soundbar matches up with the majesty of what’s on screen—whether you’re rewatching Blade Runner 2049 or catching up on House of the Dragons. It also comes with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer to make sure you can really feel that John Williams- or Hans Zimmer-penned score.

Klipsch Cinema 800 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer

One of the main drawbacks of TV soundbars is that they tend to look dull and bulky. Fortunately, Klipsch believes that audio equipment should look as good as it sounds. The Cinema 800 and its subwoofer are made from premium materials and sport a look close to that of the brand’s signature Reference series speakers. This is a sound system you won’t mind showing off. The set can also be operated via an included controller or the Klipsch Connect App, the latter of which will let you customize its sound profile.

Like a good TV, a premium soundbar is worth investing in. Luckily, because of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, the Cinema 800 is currently available for $699, which is $170 less than it usually goes for. It’s a deal cinephiles like me won’t want to miss out on, including yours truly.

Buy Now $969 $699

