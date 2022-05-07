Klitschko announces new air defence systems in Kyiv

Ukrayinska Pravda
DENYS KARLOVSKYI  —  SATURDAY, 7 MAY 2022, 16:13

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has hinted that more modern air defence systems will soon be deployed in the capital to protect residents from air attacks by the Russian occupiers.

Source: Klitschko in an interview with "Radio NV"

Klitschko's quote: "Unfortunately, we are still worried about the constant reports of air threats - rocket strikes.

I ask everyone to follow the regulations, go down to the bomb shelters and do not ignore these rules, because at any moment any house in our city, unfortunately, can still be fired on.

We hope that in the coming days there will be additional air defence at the Western, NATO standard, which will protect our airspace more. "

Details: The mayor of the capital is convinced that small and medium-sized businesses will resume their work in full within a month, if the shelling and security situation in the Kyiv region remains relatively calm.

According to him, the military is monitoring the situation at the borders and in the region.

Klitschko emphasised that the motivation and plans of the military leadership of Kyiv will not allow the Russian occupiers to carry out another successful offensive.

Background: 

  • In the same interview, Klitschko said that after 9 May, residents who left the capital may gradually come back to the city.

  • [The local authorities] have decided to leave the curfew on 8 and 9 May the same as in the previous hours: from 10 pm to 5 am.

  • From 16 May, Kyiv authorities plan to resume charging for the use of public transport. Fares have been waived since the first day of the large-scale Russian invasion.

  • On the outskirts of Kyiv, especially in the north-western districts, there is a danger of mines and unexploded ordnance.

  • The US government is considering returning embassy diplomatic staff to Kyiv by the end of May. Before that, Great Britain, France, Sweden, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Turkey and about a dozen other countries will have returned their diplomats to the capital.

