The Klitschko brothers say war is 'absolutely terrifying,' 'complete madness,' and 'terror' in 2022

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir, boxing icons and former world champions. Photo by Getty Images

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir have spoken at length about the ongoing war.

Ukraine is defending itself against a Russian invasion that began late, last month.

The Klitschko brothers are Hall of Fame boxers and taking up arms against invaders.

War is "absolutely terrifying," "complete madness," and is "terror" in 2022, according to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir, who are Hall of Fame former boxers helping defend Ukraine from ongoing Russian invasion.

Russia's large-scale military invasion of Ukraine began February 24, marking further escalation to a near eight-year conflict.

In the days since, Russia has shelled multiple Ukraine cities, caused the civilian deaths of hundreds — if not thousands — of people, and seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant Friday.

The BBC asked the Klitschko brothers, both of whom are iconic former champions who generated millions of dollars in boxing, why they remain in Ukraine.

Wladimir appeared bemused at the thought of escape. "I'm sorry," he said this week. "Where should we go? This is our home.

"Our parents buried here. Children go to school here. Where else? Why should we flee? This is our home. What would you do if someone gets into your house? You defend it. What else?"

Vitali called the Vladimir Putin-led invasion not just a war on Ukraine but the entire "civilized world."

He said: "It's war against democracy because Ukraine helped direction to become a modern, European country."

Summarizing the conflict, Vitali later said that one man, Putin, is in Russia and wants to rebuild an empire. But Ukraine chose instead to be a part of the European family.

Wladimir told the BBC that Ukraine is starting to receive support, "but it's never enough."

He said: "There is huge demand because infrastructure is partially destroyed by the shelling that is happening all over the country, in the different cities, and it's absolutely not enough.

"We definitely need financial support, military equipment support, medical support. This country is in the war. Like my brother said, democracy and choice. We made our choice for where Ukraine wants to go.

"Terrible events have happened in the past six days where civilians, men, women die. I'm proud of our men, our women, that are ready to defend the country for the future of our little children. It's actually amazing to observe."

Vitali said this week, 'we killed six people'

Vitali Klitschko, in his City Hall office, with war gear by his side. Photo by AP Images

Vitali claimed on Sky News as early as last week that his team "killed some people, I guess six people last night."

He said: "We're not interested in how strong the Russian army is, we're ready to fight. And we're ready to die for our home country and for our families because it's our home.

"It's our future, and somebody wants to come to our home and steal our future from us."

Said Wladimir: "You see and hear the explosions, the rockets, the destroyed vehicles, buildings — it's absolutely terrifying what the war can do."

Vitali then added that there is a civilian defense featuring men and women who have a military background and want to take up arms to fight for the country's future.

Vitali's message to Russian invaders was simple. "Go back away from our country as soon as possible."

The war is having a significant impact on the economy and infrastructure in Ukraine and the mental health and mindset of its citizens — Vitali and Wladimir included.

The Klitschko brothers reached such a dizzying height in boxing that the period in which they fought was dubbed at the time "The Klitschko era."

They have long had an unwavering resolve in their sport, but that is now being shown at a world level as they deliver a message to Russian leadership and Putin himself. "We won't surrender," they told Reuters.

'People are worried'

Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko are heavily involved in the war effort against Russian invasion. Photo by AP Images

Vitali wants a ceasefire and Russian evacuation because of the effect shelling has on Ukrainian civilians.

"The situation is tense; people are worried," Vitali told Reuters. "The city needs peace and peaceful skies. Kyiv residents have been in their basements nonstop for a week now because of air raid alarm going off all the time."

Vitali told the people of Russia that they "are an instrument at the hands of one man with one ambition — to resurrect the Soviet Union. For ambitions of one man, we are paying a heavy price."

Wladimir then said there is "no reason to attack Ukraine."

"It's complete madness," he said. "What is happening is terror. It's happening in 2022. It's something one's mind doesn't comprehend.

"You don't know if you're going to make it through the day tomorrow. Those nights, hearing explosions all night long and shooting in the street, that does make you feel worried.

"We're really counting hours here. We have no time. We need to act now. We need to stop this madness. All the money that Russia is getting is being used to buy lethal weapons that are killing Ukrainians."

Vitali finished: "We are not going to surrender. We have nowhere to retreat."

Read the original article on Insider