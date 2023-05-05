Klitschko pleads for Odesa mayor to be released from arrest on personal recognizance

Klitschko explained why he wanted to take Odesa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov, who was arrested in the case of the Krayan plant, as bail

Klitschko made this comment to NV’s sister publication, Ukrainiska Pravda, on May 5.

“I’m the head of the Association of Cities of Ukraine (AMU), which unites more than a thousand communities, including Odesa,” said Klitschko.

“As the head of the AMU, I must defend the rights and interests of local government,” he said.

“Mayors and local authorities today perform a difficult and important function by providing services to residents in critical conditions of war, including infrastructure destruction, problems with electricity and water supplies. They deal with the livelihoods of the communities.”

Read also: Odesa mayor arrested in corruption case

Klitschko added that in this case, “it is not about personalities, but about principles.”

The Kyiv mayor also pointed out that Trukhanov is the third Odesa mayor who has been “effectively removed through the courts.”

“This is similar to another attempt to suppress local government, and unfortunately, it is becoming an alarming trend to remove elected mayors from office. That’s why the AMU has asked the court to grant Trukhanov bail,” he said.

Klitschko also stressed that he did not intend to post Trukhanov’s bail of UAH 13 million ($350,000) as he usually “directs his own funds to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

The representative of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS), Olesya Chemerys, confirmed that Klitschko had asked on behalf of the AMU for Trukhanov to be released. Klitschko was present during the pretrial detention hearing for the mayor of Odesa.

“Klitschko did indeed inform the Higher Anti-Corruption Court that he wanted to attend the hearing. He asked to put Trukhanov on bail on behalf of the Association of Cities. According to the law, any person has the right to ask for bail.”

“However, taking bail is not just a simple request. The person who takes bail must ensure that the individual they take (on personal recognizance) fulfills all the obligations imposed on them,” Chemerys said.

Klitschko’s arrival at the court and his request for Trukhanov to be released on bail caused outrage among some anti-corruption activists in Ukraine.

VAKS decided on May 4 to arrest Trukhanov for 60 days, with bail set at UAH 13 million ($350,000) in a case connected to the Krayan plant. He was taken into custody in the courtroom. The mayor’s lawyers said that they would not post bail and planned to appeal against the VAKS decision.

Trukhanov is accused of embezzling UAH 92 million ($2.5 billion) from the budget during the purchase of the Krayan plant building. In 2018, he was released on personal recognizance of Dmytro Holubov, a former MP. The prosecutor insisted that circumstances have changed since then and called for tougher measures.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center reported that since February 2022, Trukhanov has left the country at least six times, so, according to the accusations, “there is a risk that he may hide from the court abroad.” The mayor claimed political pressure from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and said he had taken an oath and does not intend to flee.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine