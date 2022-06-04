KLM says it won't bring more passengers to Amsterdam Saturday

FILE PHOTO: KLM airplanes parked at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands
·1 min read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said it would not bring any further passengers on Saturday from European destinations to Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, its main hub.

The airline, which had already cancelled dozens of flights to ease traffic pressure at the airport, said weather conditions and runway maintenance were preventing many aircraft from taking off and landing.

"This decision should make it possible for as many passengers as possible who are stuck at Schiphol to be able to leave on Saturday and for KLM to conduct as many flights as possible on Sunday," the company said in a statement.

Schiphol, Europe's third-busiest airport, has been grappling with overcrowding due to a shortage of security staff. Earlier this week, the airport agreed to increase the wages of staff over the summer period and to hire more personnel.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Frances Kerry and Christina Fincher)

