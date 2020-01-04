Klobuchar gains momentum in Iowa – but can a centrist hope to win there?

Craig Hiller, an Iowa farmer, had just enjoyed a hot chocolate on Amy Klobuchar’s campaign bus as it made a stop in the small town of Rockwell City, population just 2,100.

Hiller, whose state is the vital first one to cast ballots in the party’s nomination race to pick an opponent to Donald Trump, was impressed by the Minnesota senator, a fellow midwesterner who desperately needs a strong showing in Iowa to boost her 2020 presidential campaign.

“Who we need is someone who someone who’s down to earth, who no one can hate,” Hiller said on Rockwell City’s Main Street as Klobuchar’s bus rolled to its next stop in Cherokee county, 50 miles west. “I don’t know anyone after tonight who fits that better than Amy Klobuchar.”

That sort of reaction is music to Klobuchar’s ears as she carried out a gruelling tour through 27 counties in rural Iowa in an attempt to build a groundswell of support through reaching out to the state’s smallest towns and rural settlements. With this strategy, even a couple dozen attendees counts as a success.

On her arrival in Rockwell – with temperatures below freezing – 25 people including Hiller had piled aboard the big green Amy bus for hot chocolate. Two dozen others had turned out to see the Minnesota senator in tiny Ida Grove that same day, a county that doesn’t even have 1,000 registered Democrats. But most striking to Klobuchar was a crowd of around 50 packing the Sac County Cattle Company on a Sunday night just before Christmas. It’s where the Republican congressman Steve King, who hails from Kiron, 30 miles south, stumps and dines with family. The proprietor said Klobuchar’s crowds were at least the size of King’s, or any other Republican who has come calling.

We’re approaching this like we can win, and all signs are pointing in the right direction Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar said those gatherings are a sign of what to expect on Iowa’s caucus day on 3 February. Klobuchar sits at about 6% support among probable Iowa caucusgoers, according to the most recent Des Moines Register Iowa poll in October, but a strong debate showing in Los Angeles brought her notice. She says it’s evidence of momentum, just like the folks coming out to see her in increasing numbers.

“We’re approaching this like we can win, and all signs are pointing in the right direction,” Klobuchar told the Guardian. “A crowd that size in Sac City, anywhere in rural America, means something. I’m especially glad it’s in Steve King’s backyard.”

Klobuchar is blunt about her shared background with Iowa’s voters. She brags about being from the midwest, and how she can win in rural Minnesota counties that Trump took by 20 points. In the last Democratic debate she took a dig at the location of a rival’s fundraiser by saying she’s never been to a wine cave, but she’s been to a wind cave in South Dakota. A mention of Trump is usually followed with a mention of the tanking of corn and soybean prices from trade wars. Her entire argument is built around electability in midwest swing states such as Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio.

“He’s treating farmers like poker chips in one of his bankrupt casinos,” she said to the delight of her audience at one stop. By contrast, she says she remembers her neighbors saving spare cash in coffee cans growing up.

Amy Klobuchar laughs during her introduction at the Marion county Democrats soup luncheon in Knoxville, Iowa, on 17 February 2019. Photograph: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The question is whether her momentum, which is mainly confined to Iowa, is too little too late. In less than six weeks, caucusgoers will trudge through a frigid night to precinct meetings in schoolhouses and courthouses – while she may be chained to Trump’s impeachment trial in the US Senate, which is set to start sometime in January and last for an unknown time.

“To say it’s an uphill battle would definitely be accurate, even charitable,” said Brad Best, a longtime caucus observer and political science professor at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. “In an ironic way, her stardom in the Senate will hurt her campaigning in Iowa, where she desperately needs to do well.”