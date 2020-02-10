Klobuchar Overtakes Biden, Warren in Two New Hampshire Polls

Tobias Hoonhout

Two New Hampshire Democratic primary polls released ahead of Tuesday’s vote show Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) surging to third place and overtaking former frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

The latest Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll released Sunday showed Klobuchar coming in third with 13.6 percent of the vote, nearly a two-point lead over Biden and Warren, who were neck-and-neck for fourth with 11.8 and 11.6 percent of the vote, respectively.

Klobuchar reacted to the news on Twitter, saying that “we are surging!” following the poll’s release.


The last Emerson College poll before the primary vote found Klobuchar again in third with 14 percent, gaining a point while both Biden and Warren lost a point.

“Klobuchar continues to move up, but she still trails the top two candidates by a significant margin,” Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson College Polling, said on the results. “Warren and Biden could still get as high as third but today’s data had them going in the wrong direction.”

New Hampshire voters have cited Klobuchar’s “practical attitude,” her willingness to work with Republicans, and her “bluntness and directness” as strengths.

Klobuchar went after Buttigieg at the state’s debate on Friday, criticizing him for being a “newcomer” running to unseat the “newcomer in the White House.”

Biden polled consistently in first place for much of last year, before Warren overtook him as part of a more broad October surge which saw her polling near the top of the primary field. But according to 538’s New Hampshire polling average, both candidates have declined since November, while Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg have overtaken the top two spots following strong showings in the Iowa primaries last week.

A Suffolk poll from last week showed that Buttigieg had gained 16 points overnight among Biden’s key base of voters over 65.

Biden has pleaded with voters in New Hampshire after his slump in Iowa. “I need your help. I am asking for your help. Look me over,” Biden told a rally in Nashua, N.H. on Tuesday. “Like my mother said, hope springs eternal. We are not giving up; we are not giving up.”

More from National Review

  • Conservative activist says he wishes Romney ‘no harm’ after comments cause alarm
    The Guardian

    Conservative activist says he wishes Romney ‘no harm’ after comments cause alarm

    A prominent conservative activist and Trump supporter has insisted he wishes “no harm” to Mitt Romney, despite saying the Utah senator would be “afraid for his physical safety” if he attended a major conservative conference near Washington later this month. Last week, Romney cast the sole Republican vote to convict and remove the president during Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Praised in the media and in liberal circles, Romney was attacked by Trump, vilified by the president's family members and allies and criticized by leaders of his own party, which is run by his niece Ronna McDaniel.

  • A KFC food worker in China was infected with the coronavirus, despite efforts to curb spreading with contactless delivery and thousands of store closures
    Business Insider

    A KFC food worker in China was infected with the coronavirus, despite efforts to curb spreading with contactless delivery and thousands of store closures

    A KFC food preparation employee in a China location has been infected with the deadly coronavirus, according to China News. Yum China, the parent company of KFC in China, has already closed multiple stores to curb further spreading of the deadly disease. "Looking into 2020, the coronavirus outbreak is a major public health situation in China," YUM China's CEO Joey Wat said in a statement in the company's latest earnings report.

  • One gunman, four locations, 29 dead: how the mass shooting in Thailand unfolded
    Reuters

    One gunman, four locations, 29 dead: how the mass shooting in Thailand unfolded

    Authorities are still piecing together details of how a soldier killed at least 29 people and wounded dozens more in a rampage in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima. 12:10 p.m. (0510 GMT) - Soldier Jakrapanth Thomma writes on his Facebook page complaining about people who grow rich by cheating and taking advantage of others.

  • Philippines moves to shut down top broadcaster
    AFP

    Philippines moves to shut down top broadcaster

    Philippine government lawyers moved Monday to strip the nation's biggest media group of its operating franchise in what campaigners branded a fresh attack on press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte. Duterte has repeatedly pledged he would stop the broadcast operations of ABS-CBN, which drew his anger during his rise to power in the 2016 presidential election campaign. The solicitor general's petition filed with the nation's top court alleges ABS-CBN violated provisions of its 25-year operating franchise.

  • Biden Aide Calls Hunter Biden Probe ‘an Entirely Partisan Smear’
    Bloomberg

    Biden Aide Calls Hunter Biden Probe ‘an Entirely Partisan Smear’

    “The more Republicans come forward and say we're going to focus on Hunter Biden,” deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said, “only underscores what a partisan attempt this is to try to derail” his father's presidential hopes. Bedingfield made her comments at a Bloomberg News reporter roundtable in Manchester, New Hampshire, responding to a question about a request last week from Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson for the U.S. Secret Service to provide records of the younger Biden's travel while his father was vice president. The Treasury Department has already complied with a request from the same senators to provide financial records about Hunter Biden and his associates, Yahoo News reported last week.

  • Coronavirus cases on Diamond Princess cruise ship rise to 69, including 12 from U.S.
    USA TODAY

    Coronavirus cases on Diamond Princess cruise ship rise to 69, including 12 from U.S.

    Six more passengers, including another American, have fallen ill on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that is quarantined off the coast of Japan, bringing the ship's total to 69 passengers who have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The nationalities of the newly diagnosed passengers have not been revealed to Princess Cruises representatives, public relations director Negin Kamali told USA TODAY late Saturday. The cruise ship is one of several affected by the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted cruise lines to issue quarantines and perform testings and screenings.

  • Amy Klobuchar surges to third in New Hampshire polls as she warns against 'socialist' Sanders
    The Independent

    Amy Klobuchar surges to third in New Hampshire polls as she warns against 'socialist' Sanders

    Amy Klobuchar really wants New Hampshire to know that she is not a socialist, and she doesn't think it is a particularly good idea to nominate one as the Democratic nominee, either. Just hours before voters in the Granite State were set to start casting ballots in the first in the nation primary, Ms Klobuchar emphasised that point as she mounts what could be her last real chance at turning her long-shot presidential candidacy into a winning prospect. "We've had a lot of debates, as you know," Ms Klobuchar told a weekly Rotary Club meeting at a country club in Nashua on Monday, as attendees munched on cured meats and chicken cacciatore.

  • New Philadelphia police chief starts amid surge in homicides
    Associated Press

    New Philadelphia police chief starts amid surge in homicides

    The new commissioner of the nation's fourth-largest city police force will start work Monday amid a surge in homicides and calls for action to address ongoing allegations of racism and gender discrimination. Danielle Outlaw, the former police chief of Portland, Oregon, was chosen by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney from a pool of more than 30 candidates to take the helm of the 6,500-officer force. Outlaw will be the first black woman to hold the position in Philadelphia.

  • Chinese diplomat pushes back against coronavirus 'rumors' from GOP senator
    Politico

    Chinese diplomat pushes back against coronavirus 'rumors' from GOP senator

    Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai on Sunday pushed back on what he called “suspicion” and “rumors” about the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus. In an interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation,“ Cui acknowledged that “a lot is still unknown, and our scientists, Chinese scientist, American scientists, scientists of other countries are doing their best to learn more about the virus. But when asked about comments made last week by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.

  • Sorry, Donald Trump: Nancy Pelosi Didn't Kill Civility In Politics
    The National Interest

    Sorry, Donald Trump: Nancy Pelosi Didn't Kill Civility In Politics

    When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up the text of President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech in full public view, her supporters saw defiance of both his policies and his earlier refusal to shake her hand. But her political opponents cried foul, calling it “unbecoming” and “nasty. This is yet another example of why U.S. citizens of all political stripes agree that politics has become unacceptably uncivil.

  • A Chinese citizen journalist who went viral for his reporting on coronavirus from Wuhan has gone missing, and his family says he's been forcibly quarantined
    Business Insider

    A Chinese citizen journalist who went viral for his reporting on coronavirus from Wuhan has gone missing, and his family says he's been forcibly quarantined

    A Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist has gone missing after his video reports from Wuhan about coronavirus went viral on platforms like Twitter and YouTube. year-old Chen Qiushi previously gained traction on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo for reporting on peaceful protests in Hong Kong, but his Chinese social media accounts were deactivated after he was questioned by the Chinese government. CNN reports Chen's friends and family have been able to access his accounts, and say police told them he was "detained in the name of quarantine," but have not confirmed his location.

  • Taiwan again scrambles jets to intercept Chinese planes, tensions spike
    Reuters

    Taiwan again scrambles jets to intercept Chinese planes, tensions spike

    Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second day in a row on Monday to intercept Chinese jets that approached the island claimed by Beijing as its own, as tensions between the two took on a potentially dangerous military dimension. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said Chinese jets, accompanying H-6 bombers, briefly crossed an unofficial mid-line in the Taiwan Strait that separates the two, prompting its air force to rush to intercept and give verbal warnings to leave. The H-6s were on a training mission in the Pacific having passed through the Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan from the Philippines, the ministry added and shared a picture of a Taiwan F-16 accompanying one of the H-6 bombers.

  • North Korea’s Secret Coronavirus Crisis is Crazy Scary
    The Daily Beast

    North Korea’s Secret Coronavirus Crisis is Crazy Scary

    SEOUL–North Korea's not saying a word about deaths or illnesses from the coronavirus, but the disease reportedly has spread across the border from China and is taking a toll in a country with a dismal health care system and scant resources for fighting off the deadly bug. One sure sign of the regime's fears is that it failed to stage a parade in central Pyongyang on Saturday, the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the country's armed forces. Last year, Kim Jong Un himself presided over the procession that displayed the North's latest missiles and other fearsome hardware along with goose-stepping soldiers in serried ranks.

  • Iranians feel strain of turmoil and sanctions
    AFP

    Iranians feel strain of turmoil and sanctions

    On a crisp winter's day the snow glistens on the mountains above Tehran, but the mood is as heavy as the pall of pollution that often shrouds Iran's capital. "The quality of life isn't good at all -- we have pollution, angry people, high prices," she said, pointing also to a "huge class gap" and Iran's deepening "isolation". Iran's economy has been battered since US President Donald Trump in 2018 abandoned an international nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions and a "maximum pressure" campaign.

  • Lynching preachers: How black pastors resisted Jim Crow and white pastors incited racial violence
    The Conversation

    Lynching preachers: How black pastors resisted Jim Crow and white pastors incited racial violence

    White lynch mobs in America murdered at least 4,467 people between 1883 and 1941, hanging, burning, dismembering, garroting and blowtorching their victims. The remaining dead were white, Mexican, of Mexican descent, Native American, Chinese or Japanese. The full human toll of racial lynching may remain ever beyond reach.

  • Sanders Tops New Hampshire Polls Ahead of Buttigieg, Klobuchar
    Bloomberg

    Sanders Tops New Hampshire Polls Ahead of Buttigieg, Klobuchar

    Polls show the Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire taking on a new dynamic about 24 hours before voting begins, with those who have made up their minds clearly preferring Bernie Sanders, but about a third still unsure. Amy Klobuchar's rise to third in a 7 News/Emerson College tracking poll and a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/WBZ tracking poll reflects a surge after a strong debate on Friday. The polls show that about a third of voters could still change their minds, making Monday's campaign stops around the state crucial for candidates who want to persuade voters to their side.

  • Not all born in American Samoa want US citizenship
    Associated Press

    Not all born in American Samoa want US citizenship

    Growing up in American Samoa, Filipo Ilaoa's neighbors were his cousins on a plot of land full of banana and breadfruit trees shared by his extended family and overseen by a chief elected by his relatives. “Basically, what it comes down to is freedom — the freedom to own communal land,” said Ilaoa, 66, a retired Marine Corps sergeant major who works at the American Samoa government's office in Hawaii. In December, U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups sided with three people from American Samoa who live in Utah and sued to be recognized as citizens.

  • Latest on the spread of the coronavirus as death toll hits 908
    Yahoo News Video

    Latest on the spread of the coronavirus as death toll hits 908

    China's National Health Commission said on Monday that the death toll has risen to 908, as employees began trickling back to offices and factories around China after the government eased some restrictions on work and travel.

  • 'We are floating around the ocean': Cruise ship with no coronavirus shut out of ports
    USA TODAY

    'We are floating around the ocean': Cruise ship with no coronavirus shut out of ports

    A Pacific cruise that a Michigan family had planned as a celebration of improved health and graduation from college is turning out to be more stressful than expected as the ship looks for a port that will take it amid global coronavirus concerns. "We are floating around the ocean," said Steve Muth, from Onsted, Michigan, who boarded Holland America's MS Westerdam with his wife, Jane, and daughter Kate, and Kate's boyfriend, Erik Deneau, Feb. 1. There are no known cases of coronavirus on board despite reports to the contrary, the cruise line said, and the Westerdam is not in quarantine.

  • A man was arrested at the White House after he told a Secret Service agent he planned to kill Trump
    Business Insider

    A man was arrested at the White House after he told a Secret Service agent he planned to kill Trump

    A 25-year-old man was arrested outside the White House after he threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump. Roger Hedgpeth told a Secret Service officer he was there to kill Trump with a knife that police found on his person. Hedgpeth was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

  • Slain commander Soleimani sought stability: Iranian president
    Reuters

    Slain commander Soleimani sought stability: Iranian president

    Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander killed in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3 in Baghdad, had sought to bring stability to the Middle East, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday. "Commander Soleimani was a man who was pursuing stability and calm in the region," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television. "If commander Soleimani wanted to kill American generals it would have been very, very easy for him, in Afghanistan, Iraq and any other place.

  • Husband tracks down alleged hit-and-run driver who killed wife
    Yahoo News Video

    Husband tracks down alleged hit-and-run driver who killed wife

    A Southern California man who made it his mission to track down the hit-and-run driver who killed his wife and mother of their eight children led police to an 85-year-old suspect, who was arrested, authorities said.

  • How Will India Respond to China's Bullying at Sea?
    The National Interest

    How Will India Respond to China's Bullying at Sea?

    Two events in recent weeks have refocused attention on the South China Sea. First, Malaysia approached the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf claiming waters beyond the 200-kilometre limit of its exclusive economic zone in the northern part of the South China Sea, leading to Chinese accusations of an infringement of China's sovereignty. The Malaysian claim came as a surprise, considering that the last time Kuala Lumpur made a similar submission was almost a decade ago (on that occasion, for a part of the continental shelf that lay in the southern part of the South China Sea).

  • Masked neo-Nazi white supremacists march in Washington DC
    The Independent

    Masked neo-Nazi white supremacists march in Washington DC

    Masked members of a neo-Nazi white supremacist group called Patriot Front marched through Washington's National Mall on Saturday. Patriot Front, which is part of the so-called “alt right” movement, was established by disillusioned members of another white supremacist group called Vanguard America in September 2017 in the wake of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. Members of the group were accompanied by police as they marched but officials said no violence erupted and no arrests took place.

  • Biden plummets in new national poll, ceding top spot to Bernie
    Politico

    Biden plummets in new national poll, ceding top spot to Bernie

    Former Vice President Joe Biden has plummeted in a new national poll out Monday that also shows Bernie Sanders with a clear lead among Democratic voters heading into Tuesday's New Hampshire primary. The new Quinnipiac University poll, conducted after Sanders' strong showing in the Iowa caucuses a week ago, has the Vermont senator boasting the support of 25 percent of Democratic voters, making an 8-point lead over Biden and a 4-point increase over the last national survey taken before the caucuses. Biden dropped 9 points to 17 percent after his dismal performance in Iowa, followed close behind by former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who rose 7 points to 15 percent, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who dropped 1 point to 14 percent.