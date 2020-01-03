Warren Raises $21.2 Million in Fourth Quarter: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren raised $21.2 million in the final three months of 2019, her presidential campaign announced Friday, a sum that’s less than her three main Democratic rivals had one month before the Iowa caucuses.

The haul, with an average contribution of $23 from 900,000 donations, is less than the $24.6 million she raised in the third quarter. It comes as Warren faced a tough stretch after rising to the top tier over the summer and becoming a target of opponents like Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.

Warren sought to lower expectations at the end of the year by telling supporters she was “a good chunk behind” her goal. A campaign aide said she raised more than $4 million in five days, including over $1.5 million on the last day, following a series of pleas.

Warren’s fourth-quarter figure is about $13 million lower than what Bernie Sanders raised. Unlike Biden and Buttigieg, the two have foregone high-dollar fundraising events as they run on populist and anti-corruption platforms.

In the final three months of 2019, Warren’s national poll numbers declined from their peak before leveling off in third place, behind Biden and Sanders but ahead of Buttigieg. The other three top contenders all outpaced their third-quarter haul.

Klobuchar Raised $11.4 Million Last Quarter (6:55 a.m.)

Democratic 2020 hopeful Senator Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign raised $11.4 million in the final three months of 2019, but while it was more than double the $4.8 million she raised the prior quarter the amount lagged behind several rivals.

Klobuchar’s fourth quarter haul included contributions from 145,126 donors with an average online contribution of $32 and was her best fundraising performance of her presidential bid so far, according to her campaign. The Minnesota senator saw a “massive surge in grassroots support” in the fourth quarter due to strong debate performance, her campaign manager Justin Buoen said in a written statement.

Even so, her fourth quarter donations were overshadowed by the performance of some of her Democratic rivals -- Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign said he raised $34.5 million in the final quarter of 2019, while Pete Buttigieg’s campaign reported raising $24.7 million and former Vice President Joe Biden raised $22.7 million. --Kathleen Miller

COMING UP:

Five Democratic candidates -- Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren and Senator Amy Klobuchar -- have qualified for the next debate, on Jan. 14 in Iowa.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Milwaukee on the same night as the debate, as well as a rally in Toledo on Jan. 9.

The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses will be held Feb. 3.

(Michael Bloomberg is also seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.)

--With assistance from Kathleen Miller.

To contact the reporters on this story: Sahil Kapur in Washington at skapur39@bloomberg.net;Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou in Washington at megkolfopoul@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.