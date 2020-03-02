Klobuchar is reportedly ending her presidential campaign and endorsing Biden

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) won't make it to Super Tuesday after all.

Klobuchar is expected to announce she's ending her Democratic presidential campaign, a person close to her told The New York Times on Monday. Campaign officials gave the same information to The Washington Post.

The senator is reportedly planning to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden as he chases after national frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with the primary's most crucial day swiftly approaching.

Klobuchar did well in the New Hampshire primary, finishing in third place, but she mostly struggled in the other early states. Her path to the Oval Office at this point looked improbable, if not impossible, and her campaign has been wary of the challenges of competing on Super Tuesday for a while. In backing Biden, it seems the long-anticipated consolidation of the more centrist Democratic candidates is finally beginning. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspended his campaign Sunday, and reportedly had a phone call with Biden that evening. Speculation is building that he, too, will throw his support behind the former vice president.

The once-crowded Democratic primary field now consists of only Biden, Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and, yes, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii). Read more at The New York Times and The Washington Post.

