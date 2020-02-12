Klobuchar's 'big tent' stance on abortion could appeal to Southern Democrats

MANCHESTER, N.H. — If Amy Klobuchar is going to capitalize on her strong third-place finish in New Hampshire, she’ll need to use her Midwestern moderate appeal to win over Democratic voters in Nevada and South Carolina over the next two weeks. One issue that could help her accomplish this, especially in the latter contest in a more conservative state, is abortion.

Klobuchar struck a different note than other Democrats on this issue in a Monday interview on “The View.” While maintaining strong personal support for abortion rights, Klobuchar said the Democratic Party has to make room for pro-life voters and candidates.

“I am strongly pro-choice. I have always been pro-choice. But I believe we’re a big-tent party, and there are pro-life Democrats, and they are part of our party. I think we need to build a big tent. We need to bring people in instead of shutting them out,” Klobuchar said.

Her stance stands in contrast to comments from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who, during an MSNBC special last week, proclaimed, “I think being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat.”

And it’s also a markedly more inclusive stance than the one taken by former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Asked by a female member of the group Democrats for Life whether he wanted her support, Buttigieg hedged.

“I’m not going to try to earn your vote by tricking you. I am pro-choice, and I believe that a woman ought to be able to make that decision,” Buttigieg said. “The best I can offer is that if we can’t agree on where to draw the line, the next best thing we can do is agree on who should draw the line, and in my view, it’s the woman who’s faced with that decision in her own life.”

As the race heads to the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 22 and the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29, the Democratic electorate in those two states is much more diverse than in the first two contests. As a result, Klobuchar’s big-tent answer on abortion could resonate, especially in South Carolina, even more so if she and Buttigieg are battling it out for non-Sanders voters.

“We are still a religious state,” said Chip Felkel, a Republican political consultant in South Carolina who has grown disaffected with his party during the Trump era. “Abortion is still something that makes a lot of people uncomfortable.”

Klobuchar performed exceptionally well in New Hampshire among voters who attend religious services weekly, winning that category of voter by 12 points, based on exit polling.

Felkel said there are undoubtedly some Democrats in South Carolina who would be receptive to Klobuchar’s more moderate tone on abortion. “I just don’t know if there are enough of them,” he told Yahoo News in a phone interview.

Andy Brack, a former spokesman for late Sen. Fritz Hollings, D-S.C., who now runs StateHouseReport.com and the Charleston City Paper, said that “South Carolina is a lot more conservative place even amongst Democrats than Iowa and New Hampshire. And so when I say that I mean black and white. So I think South Carolina is looking more toward a moderating voice.”