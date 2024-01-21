Klopp expects Salah to return to Liverpool for injury rehab

Mohamed Salah's future at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations is in doubt due to a hamstring injury (Issouf SANOGO)

Jurgen Klopp said it "makes sense" for Mohamed Salah to return to Liverpool from representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for treatment on a hamstring injury.

Salah will miss the Pharaohs' crucial Group B clash against Cape Verde on Monday and Egpyt's last 16 match in the Ivory Coast should they progress.

After drawing their opening two games at the tournament, the record seven-time African champions need to beat already-qualified Cape Verde to be guaranteed of qualifying.

Salah salvaged a 2-2 draw with Mozambique from the penalty spot in Egypt's opening game before limping off in the first half against Ghana.

"That's the plan," Klopp said after Liverpool's 4-0 victory away to Bournemouth when asked if Salah would now return to Merseyside.

"If that's already decided 100 per cent, I don't know. But that's the plan. I think probably everybody sees it makes sense that he's doing the rehab with us or with our people."

However, Klopp did leave the door open for Salah to return to the tournament should he prove his fitness while Egypt are still alive.

"If Egypt qualifies for the final and he is fit before the final, then probably yes," added Klopp. "Why not? That's clear."

Salah's injury is the latest cruel twist of fate for the 31-year-old at the AFCON.

He has never won the trophy and twice fallen short in the final to Cameroon in 2017 and Senegal two years ago.

Salah told a press conference on Sunday he remains convinced he will be crowned champion of Africa "sooner or later".

"I have won everything possible but this one not yet," said the two-time African footballer of the year.

"It will happen somehow, that is what I believe, and whatever I believe I achieve, so sooner or later it will happen."

kca/dj