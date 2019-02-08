Is I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas S.A. (ATH:KLM) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas S.A. (ATH:KLM) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas:

0.011 = €613k ÷ (€78m – €11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas has an ROCE of 1.1%.

View our latest analysis for I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas

Does I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 6.8% average reported by the Specialty Retail industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

ATSE:KLM Last Perf February 8th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas has total assets of €78m and current liabilities of €11m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 14% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

Our Take On I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas’s ROCE

That’s not a bad thing, however I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas has a weak ROCE and may not be an attractive investment. But note: I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).