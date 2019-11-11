I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas (ATH:KLM) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas S.A. (ATH:KLM) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas had debt of €13.2m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from €14.7m over a year. On the flip side, it has €3.56m in cash leading to net debt of about €9.62m.

A Look At I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas had liabilities of €12.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €35.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €3.56m in cash and €3.30m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €40.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of €31.0m, we think shareholders really should watch I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (5.5), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.60 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Even worse, I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas saw its EBIT tank 22% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.