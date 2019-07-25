Should I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas S.A.’s (ATH:KLM) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we are going to look at I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas S.A. (ATH:KLM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas:

0.019 = €1.2m ÷ (€76m - €9.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas has an ROCE of 1.9%.

Is I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 5.7% average in the Specialty Retail industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~4.9% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

We can see that , I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas currently has an ROCE of 1.9% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 1.3%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ATSE:KLM Past Revenue and Net Income, July 25th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

I.Kloukinas-I.Lappas has total assets of €76m and current liabilities of €9.7m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.