KLST Evening Forecast: Monday November 6th, 2023
KLST Evening Forecast: Monday November 6th, 2023
KLST Evening Forecast: Monday November 6th, 2023
The Jets are seeking their fourth-straight win.
After what looked like a choice between the Brewers and the Mets, Counsell ended up with a team no one seemed to realize was even in the market for a new manager.
The All-Star Game is returning to the Bay Area in 2025.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the top 15 2023-24 free agents.
The Ohio State head coach and his family have received threats, according to sources, due to speculation around their involvement in sparking the Michigan investigation.
Get some holiday shopping done early — we found AirPods for $99, a Keurig for 50% off, plus sales on Lego and Star Wars, to name a few.
Lucid has reached an agreement that will give owners of its luxury EVs access to Tesla's network of superchargers — following the path of Ford, GM and the majority of automakers that sell EVs in North America have taken in recent months. Ford kicked off the trend in May 2023 when it announced its EV owners would soon have access to about 12,000 Tesla chargers initially via an adapter; Ford added that its next generation of EVs would be integrated with Tesla’s charge port called the North American Charging Standard (NACS) starting in 2025. GM, Rivian, Honda, Mercedes, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota and most recently Subaru followed with their own announcements to adopt Tesla's charging standard.
The brand that's graced Oprah's Favorite Things list five times is a haven for pajamas, towels, 'the softest ever' sheets and more.
Bank of America says there's not much upside to Paramount stock, barring M&A.
Tesla shares reversed earlier gains in midday trade as the electric vehicle maker revealed Giga Berlin may build its long-awaited cheap EV, while Tesla workers in Germany may be getting a raise as union pressures rise.
PS5 and PS4 users won't be able to post clips to X (formerly Twitter) directly from their consoles after November 13. Xbox also dropped X integration earlier this year.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s pursuit of potential penalties against Harbaugh is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga that has gripped the college football world.
Confidence that the Fed is done with rate hikes is still encouraging investors into stocks.
Jared Anderson was arrested in Oregon, Ohio, on Monday morning for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence and for improperly handling firearms in the vehicle.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
ChatGPT users can now make little mini-ChatGPTs for specific use cases and program them with nothing but natural language!
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Rewards credit cards are a great way to get a return on the money you’re already spending. Here's how to find the best rewards credit card for you.
Cash-back credit cards allow you to earn back a percentage of your purchases as cash rewards. However, not all cards are created equal. Here's how to find the best cash-back credit cards for you.